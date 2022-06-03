Princess Beatrice and Sophie Windsor Are Chic Style Twins at Jubilee Church Service

The royal women were unexpectedly twinning at a service for the Queen

Princess Beatrice and Sophie Windsor are style twins!

The royal women attended the thanksgiving service in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday wearing the same dress, but in different colors.

The look with the royal seal of approval was the Ahana dress from Beulah, a label frequently worn by the royals, including Kate Middleton. In fact, Kate wore the short-sleeved version of the dress in blush pink to the Wimbledon tennis championships last year.

While Sophie (wife to Fredrick Windsor, who is the son of the Queen's cousins Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) opted for the belted long-sleeved dress in hot pink, Beatrice, 33, chose the dusty blue version and styled it with a silk bow hat by Juliette Botterill. The wool crepe style with its pearl button detailing retails for $974.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge prepares for the presentation ceremony Kate Middleton | Credit: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Beatrice added a personal touch to her outfit with a slogan bag from Sophia Webster that read "Wifey for Lifey." The $475 pearl perspex bag, which has blue glitter detailing and a detachable handle, is currently sold out. By her side was her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom she wed in 2020.

Sophie, 41, whose maiden name is Winkleman, is a British actress best known for her roles in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Two and a Half Men. She wed Fredrick in 2009. The couple has two daughters.

Princess Beatrice of York (L) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (R) arrive to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving Princess Beatrice's purse | Credit: HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images

While all senior members of the royal family attended the service, which was part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen opted not to participate in Friday's main event after experiencing "discomfort" on Thursday after Trooping the Colour and the lighting of the beacon at Windsor Castle.

