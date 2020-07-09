Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Moved to Tears on Emotional Video Call

Speaking to award winner Enid Waterfall in footage released Thursday, the royal sisters had to visibly fight back tears as the 85-year-old grandmother revealed how the tragic death of her 21-year-old grandson, Richard, had turned her into an "unstoppable fundraiser."

“You feel closer to Richard when you are doing it," Waterfall told Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters during the virtual event, which took place via Zoom on June 30.

"It’s not me, it’s the people who give, the people who work with me and who keep giving money time after time," she added.

"This really is for all those people, my family and for Richard who did so much fundraising before he died. I’m delighted to win this award.”

In response, a tearful Eugenie — whose father-in-law was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus earlier this year — told Waterfall she was sorry to hear about Richard's death in January 2018, adding, “What an amazing thing to do in honor of his memory. It must be so difficult to go through that.”

Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 30, have been honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust since childhood, following the lead of their mother Sarah Ferguson.

The charity provides life-changing cancer care for young people in the U.K. and created the inaugural awards to "shine a spotlight" on the medics, families, fundraisers and patients who dedicate so much to its work — a task that's recently been made even more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been a real honor for Beatrice and I to present these awards to such dedicated, kind and inspiring individuals," Eugenie said after the event. "Hearing what it has been like working on the frontline, the personal stories that drive fundraising and how inspirational young people have campaigned in the face of adversity — and all during a global pandemic — will stay with us forever.

“Beatrice and I have grown up with Teenage Cancer Trust," she continued. "We have been inspired by our mother, who is an Honorary Patron of this incredible charity, and support it in what is its – and my - 30th year. We’ve shared many experiences along the way and people like these worthy award winners truly inspire us.”

Alongside Waterfall, other award winners included Crystal Marshall, 21, from Birmingham in England, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 18, and Alex Charlton, 24, from Banff, Scotland, who was diagnosed at 23 with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Nurse Nicky Pettitt, Youth Support Coordinator Julie Gonzalez, and fundraisers Rod Smallwood and Alexander Milas were also honored.

“People like you inspire us," Eugenie told another team of winners, 13-year fundraisers Mike and Pascale O’Leary, who have raised over $1million for the trust. "You inspire one person and hopefully that continues.”