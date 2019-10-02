Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Make Their Post-Engagement Debut Holding Hands

Newly engaged couple Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are holding onto each other tight!

The pair stepped out for the first time since sharing their engagement news, attending The Dior Sessions book launch afterparty in London on Tuesday. They held hands, with Mozzi — whom Beatrice affection­ately calls Edo — leading the way.

Princess Beatrice, 31, pulled a royal rewear — she recycled the tatement-making green dress by The Vampire's Wife that she previously sported at Ellie Goulding’s wedding to Caspar Jopling in August. The Queen’s granddaughter had the perfect accessory: her bespoke platinum and diamond engagement ring by British jeweler Shaun Leane.

Meanwhile, her groom-to-be looked dapper in a suit and button-down shirt sans tie paired with casual shoes.

The event, celebrating the work of photographer Nikolai Von Bismarck, turned into a family event — Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie and mom Sarah Ferguson were also in attendance.

Beatrice announced her engagement to the multi-millionaire property developer on Thursday in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” the couple said in a statement.

According to the palace, Mozzi proposed to Beatrice while on vacation in Italy last month. The couple traveled to Italy ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome, which was also attended by Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It’s such happy news! All of her friends are delighted,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The news is especially joyful following a difficult period for Beatrice, who went through a painful split from American Uber executive Dave Clark in 2016 after nearly a decade of dating. He then went on to wed advertising executive Lynn Anderson two years later.

“She was so devastated by that, so it is really lovely to have this,” a friend says. Mozzi “is a great support to her. She just sounds so incredibly excited that she has found someone she’s thrilled about spending the rest of her life with.”