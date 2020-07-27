Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Are Enjoying a 'Small Honeymoon' in France

The newlyweds "have a longer more luxurious honeymoon planned for August,” a source tells PEOPLE

Soon after tying the knot in a secret ceremony on July 17, Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took off on a low-key honeymoon.

“They are on a small honeymoon in France,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the newlyweds are also planning on a more elaborate trip for next month.

“They have a longer more luxurious honeymoon planned for August,” the source adds.

The laid-back trip to France follows their whirlwind wedding ceremony, which came together in just two weeks after the wedding ban due to lockdown measures in the U.K. was lifted.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi “jumped at the chance” to wed after their initial May ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their July 17 wedding day.

“They were both desperate for it to happen. They wanted everything to be very classic and elegant; small but refined. It felt super- romantic and lovely,” a friend tells PEOPLE.

As they settle into newlywed life, the couple will continue to reside in London, where Beatrice works for Boston-based tech company Afiniti, which has offices around the globe. Beatrice is also seamlessly adjusting to her new role as stepmom to her husband’s 4-year-old son from a previous relationship.