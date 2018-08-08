5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Birthday Girl Princess Beatrice

To celebrate Princess Beatrice‘s milestone birthday — she turns 30 today! — we looked at just some of the fun, quirky things we know about Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, known to her friends simply as “Bea.”

1. She Hangs Out with Supermodels

When Karlie Kloss called her nearest and dearest to announce her engagement to Josh Kushner, she had Beatrice on speed dial.

Posting a FaceTime screenshot of her pal’s reaction (her jaw dropped to the floor!), the model inadvertently revealed Beatrice’s private Instagram account by tagging the royal.

Their friendship goes back years. They were spotted hanging out at the U.S Open in 2016, and the two recently took a trip to Jordan together with a group of friends that also included singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding.

Princess Beatrice and Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss and Princess Beatrice Instagram

RELATED: Princess Beatrice’s Mom Wishes Her ‘Trixie-Belle’ a Happy 30th Birthday — See All the Royal Wishes

2. She Has the Coolest Stationery

Animal-themed stationery just got a whole lot cooler.

In a tongue-in-cheek reference to her regal stature (she is eighth in line to the throne) and her name, Beatrice’s stationery features a motif of a bee and a crown. Her personalized writing paper was revealed when she wrote a handwritten note to support charity campaign “Be Cool, Be Nice” for Chaos magazine.

RELATED VIDEO: Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice Open Up About Their Relationship in British Vogue‘s September Issue

3. She’s a Thoroughly Modern Royal

Beatrice might be a member of the royal family, but she’s happy to tweet and Instagram — and her résumé is even on LinkedIn. But don’t expect to get a daily fix of royal gossip or filtered pictures of her favorite avocado toast recipe. Most of the posts are to promote her charity work rather than anything personal and her Instagram feed is private – so unless you are one of her 655 followers, her favorite brunch treats will remain a mystery.

4. She Loves Fashion with a Message (Literally!)

Managing to combine her love of charity work, fashion and monogramming, Beatrice’s favorite bag of the summer has been her Pop & Suki box bag.

The bag, which she has in pink and black has the words ‘Be Cool, Be Nice’ written on the front, in reference to an anti-bullying campaign she helped to champion last year. And the vintage-inspired bag is almost affordable at $275.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

RELATED: See Birthday Girl Princess Beatrice’s Most Adorable Baby Photos (Packed With Royal ’90s Fashion!)

5. Eight Is Her Lucky Number

Well, if it isn’t, then it should be.

The eldest child of Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson and Prince Andrew was born on the eighth day of the eighth month in 1988 at 8:18 p.m.