Princess Beatrice Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday — Her Last Before Becoming a Mom!

Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter turned 33 on Sunday, marking her last birthday before adding a new title to her royal résumé: Mom! Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this fall, although she's already a "very hands-on stepmom" to Edoardo's son from a previous relationship.

In honor of her big day, Beatrice's husband shared a loving tribute on social media.

"Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart," he wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white snap of the pair.

Edo, as he is affectionately known, told FT magazine about a previous birthday gift for his wife in an interview last year.

"The best gift I've ever given is a bronze figurative sculpture, which I commissioned from my stepfather, the sculptor David Williams-Ellis, for my wife's birthday last year," he said. "His studio is next to my mother's house, so we'd see him in there every day covered in clay. It's so special for us to have a piece of his work in our home."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo quietly married in July 2020 after their original wedding plans were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were about 20 close friends and family, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, at the ceremony at All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park — a short drive from Windsor Castle.