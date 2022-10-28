Princess Anne Wears Mother Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire and Pearl Brooch in Uganda

Queen Elizabeth wore Empress Marie Feodorovna's Sapphire Brooch on a number of occasions dating back to the 1950s

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on October 28, 2022 12:18 PM
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth; Princess Anne. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty; Yoweri Museveni

Princess Anne is keeping the memory of her mother Queen Elizabeth close during her latest royal tour.

During her visit to Uganda this week, Princess Anne attended a dinner at the British High Commissioner's residence sporting a sentimental piece of jewelry: Empress Marie Feodorovna's Sapphire Brooch. The accessory — made of a sapphire surrounded by diamonds with a pearl drop — previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The brooch came into the British royal family's jewelry collection in 1930 when it was purchased by Queen Elizabeth's grandmother Queen Mary, according to The Court Jeweller.

Queen Elizabeth wore the brooch on several occasions dating back to the 1950s. The late monarch used the piece to accessorize outfits at popular royal events such as the Epsom Derby, the Chelsea Flower Show, investiture ceremonies and royal tours abroad. She also sported the piece for one of the festivities celebrating her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Princess Anne, 72, is in Uganda on a four-day visit to the African country with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

As patron of Save the Children U.K., she met families in the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement on Thursday to learn more about the impact conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has had on children's lives. Uganda currently hosts 5 million refugees, the largest refugee population in Africa.

Princess Anne visited a school in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement, where she joined a Save the Children Catch-up Club and took part in an activity with children to work together and build a story from pictures. She also met children who have fled their homes due to the ongoing conflict in the DRC and are being supported by Save the Children's child protection activities.

The Princess Royal became the Patron of Save the Children U.K. in 2017 after serving as the charity's President since 1970.

princess anne
Princess Anne. Save the Children UK

Princess Anne was scheduled to visit the Salama School for the Blind on Friday to highlight the work being done there by a charity she supports, Sense International. However, the trip was canceled after a fire in the early hours of Monday killed 11 students.

"I was shocked to hear the news of the tragic loss of life," Anne said in a statement on Thursday. "The work of Sense International across many countries is hugely appreciated, working with such a vulnerable group of children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and staff."

princess anne
Princess Anne. Save the Children UK

The trip to Uganda marks the second foreign trip for Princess Anne since the Queen died in September. She spent a few days in the U.S. earlier this month, including riding the Staten Island Ferry in New York City.

She has also been continuing with her domestic royal work, such as handing out honors on behalf of her brother King Charles III — including one for ex-James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

