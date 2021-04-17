Princess Anne Walked Beside Brother Charles as Sole Woman in Prince Philip's Funeral Procession

Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who died on April 9

Princess Anne took a prominent place in her father Prince Philip's funeral procession Saturday.

Anne — the only daughter of Philip and Queen Elizabeth and the sole woman in the procession — walked alongside older brother Prince Charles, who followed directly behind his father's coffin. Although it is tradition for only men to take part in royal funeral processions, Anne previously took on the role in 2002, during the funeral for her grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Anne, who is a royal colonel of the Household Division, donned a black jacked adorned with her military medals, following the prescribed dress code for members of the royal family with military ranks.

Philip's coffin was carried in a custom Land Rover designed by Philip from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel, where the late Duke of Edinburgh will be interred.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Charles (alongside Princess Anne) leads the funeral procession for Prince Philip, followed by Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry. | Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following her father's death on April 9, Anne, 70, reflected on his legacy in a statement shared on the Royal Family's Instagram account

"You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready," she began her statement, which appeared alongside a black-and-white photograph of her and Philip. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

Noting that his "ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills" came about "through all the organisations with which he was involved," Anne continued, writing, "I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities."

Anne added: "I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world."

Continuing her statement, Anne also thanked supporters for their love amid a heartbreaking time for the family. "I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched," she wrote. "We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

News of Prince Philip's death at age 99 was announced last week.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement at the time. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."