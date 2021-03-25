Princess Anne Proves She's the Royal Who Keeps It Real with Her Latest Outing

Princess Anne just welcomed her fifth grandchild — and first grandson! — but royal duty continued.

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, 70, visited the home of the Greater Cambridge Shared Waste Service on Wednesday, where she met the waste and recycling collection crews. Anne recognized their role as frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when households generated more recycling and waste due to lockdowns.

Princess Anne was also shown the service's new electric bin truck, the first of its kind to be operating in Cambridgeshire.

Princess Anne, who frequently takes the title of "hardest working royal" due to her high number of yearly engagements, stepped out amid some exciting personal news: the arrival of her fifth grandchild!

Anne's daughter Zara welcomed a son named Lucas Philip on Sunday, Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast Wednesday. The baby boy arrived in dramatic fashion — born in the bathroom of the couple's home after they realized they wouldn't make it to the hospital in time.

"So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,' " Mike, 42, said.

Laughing as he continued to recall the dramatic experience, Mike added: "Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Mike Tindall and zara tindall Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

