Princess Anne Turns 70! See New Portraits of Queen Elizabeth's Daughter for Her Milestone Birthday

Princess Anne, who celebrates her 70th birthday on Aug. 15, posed for a trio of new images to mark the exciting occasion

Princess Anne is celebrating!

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter turns 70 on Saturday, and Buckingham Palace released three new portraits to mark the exciting milestone on Friday. The official images were taken at her country home, Gatcombe Park, earlier this year by renowned portrait photographer John Swannell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anne — who is mother to Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips and grandmother to four granddaughters — has been spending most of her time during the coronavirus pandemic at the estate in the English countryside of Gloucestershire.

She said in a rare interview this summer for the documentary Princess Royal: Anne at 70 that there was "plenty to do" around the home, though she sympathized with those who don’t have as much space.

"It is frustrating, but it's not hard here," Anne said. "The idea of being stuck in a block of flats with small children, I can't imagine how difficult that would be."

Image zoom Princess Anne John Swannell / Camera Press

In the film, which also featured interviews with her children Zara and Peter, staff members and closest friends, she underlined her no-nonsense approach to life, teasing that actress Erin Doherty, who plays her in The Crown, took too long to get her signature updo correct.

"Actually I read an article the other day about the, I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did," Queen Elizabeth's only daughter said in the new ITV documentary. "And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Image zoom Princess Anne John Swannell / Camera Press

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!