Princess Anne Revealed! Claudia Harrison Hits The Crown Set as Queen Elizabeth's Daughter

The British actress filmed scenes in Scotland with Imelda Staunton, who is starring as Queen Elizabeth

The Crown has cast its final Princess Anne.

British actress Claudia Harrison — known for her roles in The IT Crowd, Humans and The Cat's Meow — was spotted filming scenes for the Netflix hit in Scotland alongside Imelda Staunton, who is starring as Queen Elizabeth. The actresses both wore headscarfs as they filmed on a boat.

Harrison was also shooting with Theo Fraser Steele, who is believed to be playing Princess Anne's second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Harrison, 45, is taking over the role of the monarch's only daughter from Erin Doherty, who played Anne in seasons 3 and 4.

Claudia Harrison in The Crown

The new photos from the set come just days after The Crown's official Instagram released the first image of Staunton in character as Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

In her first shot in character as the monarch, Staunton's Elizabeth wears a light yellow patterned dress with gold buttons and a dainty bow topped by a double strand of pearls. Fans even get a glimpse of her signature handbag at the very bottom of the photo.

In January, Staunton spoke to presenter Emma Barnett on BBC radio's Woman's Hour about the "extra challenge" that comes with playing a more contemporary version of the Queen in season 5.

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with," Staunton explained.

"With Claire Foy [in seasons 1 and 2], it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire," she continued.

Imelda Staunton in The Crown

While playing a more modern-day version of the Queen might prove difficult, Colman said Staunton is well-prepared as she has already perfected her regal walk.