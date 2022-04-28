Princess Anne Tells Kate Middleton and Midwives About Falling Over a Horse Lorry While Pregnant

Queen Elizabeth's daughter said she feared that one of her children had become "wedged," but quipped that they "ended up the right way up"

Princess Anne had quite the pregnancy story for maternity experts.

During the outing, the pair were shown a demonstration of a new Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance tool, which is meant to monitor if the baby's head gets stuck in the mothers' pelvis during labor.

"Wedged?" asked Anne, to laughter from Kate and the medical professionals, according to Hello! magazine.

Professor Tim Draycott, Vice President of RCOG and Professor of Obstetrics, later shared that Princess Anne, 71, revealed that "she had tripped over a horse lorry while heavily pregnant and thought that had happened."

Princess Anne, who is mother to son Peter Phillips, 44, and daughter Zara Tindall, 40, then quipped that the baby "ended up the right way up though."

Princess Anne's daughter had an unexpected labor experience when she delivered her third child, a son named Lucas. Proud dad Mike Tindall revealed on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that his baby boy was born at home — on the bathroom floor.

Recounting his wife's birth on the episode, Mike explained that "fortunately," Zara's friend Dolly Maude was with them "and recognized that we wouldn't have got to hospital in time."

"So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,' " Mike said.

Laughing as he recalled the dramatic experience, Mike added: "Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

In 2020, Kate, 40, got personal about her experiences during childbirth, revealing that she turned to "hypnobirthing" for all three of her deliveries. While battling hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness she had during each pregnancy, Kate says she took it upon herself to learn about the birthing method.

"I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people," Kate said in a revealing interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in February 2020.

In a roundtable meeting, the two princesses took part in a discussion with experts and new moms about the measures being taken to tackle inequalities in maternity care. And they were shown some of the pioneering work being done to improve essential gynecological skills at a local level and worldwide.

"What struck me was the way their Royal Highnesses were both interested and very curious about what we were doing and asked very personal questions — very much about looking after future generations and looking after mothers of today for the benefit of women and children of tomorrow," Dr. Edward Morris, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, tells PEOPLE.

"I don't think you needed for them to be mums to benefit from today," Morris says. "But I'm sure having been mums and brought up children at very different times gave them a lot of ability and internal knowledge to ask questions that really helped the conversations to flourish and impart some of their feedback to things we might benefit from. For example, the Princess Royal was very interested in our work in Ukraine — clearly based on her experience with charities like Save the Children. It was wonderful to hear them talking from some of their own experiences as much as the keenness and very clear thirst to learn what the two colleges are doing."