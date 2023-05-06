Princess Anne Is Only Royal on Horseback as She Takes on Special Role at King Charles' Coronation

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter took part in the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting"

Published on May 6, 2023
Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Anne.

Princess Anne played a prominent role in her brother King Charles' coronation.

The Princess Royal, 72, took part in the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting." The prestigious position, which Princess Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter rode on horseback behind King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, in the Gold State Coach as they made their way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne led 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London in the procession.

While many members of the royal family participated in the parade by riding in horse-drawn carriages or cars, Princess Anne was the only royal to ride on horseback.

Princess Anne The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK
Princess Anne. David Fisher/Shutterstock

In an interview with CBC News that aired Monday night, Princess Anne joked about the perks of the job.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," she said. "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Princess Anne made history at Queen Elizabeth's funeral as well. She became the first female royal to participate in what was known as the Vigil of the Princes, where children of the monarch stood a symbolic watch over the coffin.

King Charles III Coronation
Princess Anne. BBC

While her older brother may be King, Princess Anne typically often takes the title of the hardest-working member of the royal family, undertaking the most royal engagements in a year.

In December, Princess Anne and her youngest brother Prince Edward were named Counsellors of State, meaning they can carry out constitutional duties for their brother King Charles if he is abroad or unwell.

The Counsellor of State position typically belongs to the monarch's spouse, followed by the first four people in the line of succession over the age of 21. Currently, those are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, Andrew's eldest daughter. Because Prince Harry, 38, and Prince Andrew, 63, are no longer senior working royals, Parliament felt it was best to expand the cohort to include two more people who could be called upon to stand in for King Charles. The Counsellors of State Act 2022 amends the Regency Acts 1937 to 1953, which were upheld as precedents until this point.

The role is a return for Princess Anne and Prince Edward, 59. The siblings were previously Counsellors of State to Queen Elizabeth before they were overtaken in the line of succession to the throne as King Charles and Prince Andrew had children and grandchildren.

