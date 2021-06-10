Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter said, “We all have to move on, but it’s important to remember.”

Princess Anne Speaks Out on What Would Have Been Prince Philip's 100th Birthday

Princess Anne is stoically honoring her late father on what should have been a day of celebration.

Just two months since Prince Philip's death at age 99 on April 9, Anne discussed his legacy and his unique personality with ITV, in an interview that was released on Thursday, the day that would have been his 100th birthday.

"We all have to move on," Anne said, "but it's important to remember."

Anne's comments came as she presented The Royal Academy of Engineering special centenary award of The Prince Philip Medal - long planned to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's milestone birthday - to Virginia-based Dr. Gladys West.

As the first woman to receive the medal in its 30-year history, Dr. West was honored for her work modelling the earth's surface, which led to the development of GPS satellite positioning. Princess Anne noted her father would have found this work "particularly relevant" given his background as a Naval officer and navigator.

"There were not many people who understood just how broad his interests were and how supportive he was to an astonishingly wide range of organisations," she said in her interview. "He'd seen a lot of [life experience] across a really wide area of both work and industry and in academia."

She added, "He probably asked more questions than he gave opinions. He was always good at that."

Prince Philip grills with Princess Anne Prince Philip grills with Princess Anne | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The princess, 70, also fondly looked back on her father's famous penchant for grilling and his ingenuity in equipping the family Land Rover with a trailer "designed specifically for that role. It was actually made by the engineer at Sandringham, but it was designed entirely for that purpose [of grilling] and everything had a place and you needed to know where that was…and then it worked, really well!"

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Prince Charles leads the funeral procession | Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images