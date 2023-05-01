Princess Anne Gets Candid Ahead of King Charles' Coronation: 'You Know What You're Getting'

Princess Anne opened up about King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday.

Charles, who at 74 will be the oldest King to be crowned in British history, also became the longest-serving heir apparent dating back to April 2011. Camilla, 75, will also make history as the oldest Queen to be crowned.

"Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change," the Princess Royal, 72, said in an interview with CBC News set to air in its entirety on Monday night.

"You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true," said the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to The National host Adrienne Arsenault in a preview clip of the full interview.

Princess Anne also shared her thoughts about how the royal family is dealing with the growing number of people who would like to see the monarchy go away.

"We don't, in many respects, need to deal with it. It is the monarch that is the key to this. And the constitution that underpins the monarchy," she said.

Tim Graham/Getty

"We, as a family, see ourselves there to support that role. What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way which it can convey continuity, of not just interest but of service, of understanding, the way that people of communities want to live their life," she continued.

When asked about the royal family's relevance, Princess Anne shared that she understands it is a topic of conversation but is not a conversation she "would necessarily have."

"I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion, but I would just underline that the monarchy provides with the constitution a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way," she said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more!

Although King Charles became the U.K.'s new monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, he will be officially crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition.

Buckingham Palace shared in an October announcement that "the Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Westminster Abbey in London has been Britain's coronation church since 1066.