Princess Anne Gets Candid Ahead of King Charles' Coronation: 'You Know What You're Getting'

"He's been practicing for a bit," she said of her brother, King Charles, who will be the oldest King crowned in British history

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 11:04 PM
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 29: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Anne opened up about King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday.

Charles, who at 74 will be the oldest King to be crowned in British history, also became the longest-serving heir apparent dating back to April 2011. Camilla, 75, will also make history as the oldest Queen to be crowned.

"Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change," the Princess Royal, 72, said in an interview with CBC News set to air in its entirety on Monday night.

"You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true," said the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to The National host Adrienne Arsenault in a preview clip of the full interview.

Princess Anne also shared her thoughts about how the royal family is dealing with the growing number of people who would like to see the monarchy go away.

"We don't, in many respects, need to deal with it. It is the monarch that is the key to this. And the constitution that underpins the monarchy," she said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are joined at Clarence House by their immediate family, HRH The Prince of Wales (L), HRH Princess Anne, The Princess Royal (above C) , HRH The Duke of York (TopL) and HRH The Earl of Wessex (TopR) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and The Duke, on Sunday November 18, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)
Tim Graham/Getty

"We, as a family, see ourselves there to support that role. What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way which it can convey continuity, of not just interest but of service, of understanding, the way that people of communities want to live their life," she continued.

When asked about the royal family's relevance, Princess Anne shared that she understands it is a topic of conversation but is not a conversation she "would necessarily have."

"I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion, but I would just underline that the monarchy provides with the constitution a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way," she said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more!

Although King Charles became the U.K.'s new monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, he will be officially crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition.

Buckingham Palace shared in an October announcement that "the Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Westminster Abbey in London has been Britain's coronation church since 1066.

Related Articles
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
Kate Middleton May Wear 'Floral Headpiece' to King Charles' Coronation Instead of a Tiara: Report
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she and Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton's Favorite Jewelers Celebrate the Coronation With Limited-Edition Collections
Sahil Usman Coronation Guest. Full credit line – Sahil Usman BEM
Teen Guest Talks Getting Invited to King Charles' Coronation: Friends Think He's 'Really Famous'
Stone of Destiny on Moot Hill in the grounds of Scone Palace
Stone of Destiny Travels from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Will Leave U.K. Within Hours after King Charles' Coronation Service: Report
UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
Rehearsals Underway for King Charles' Coronation Parade — with a Bus Standing in His Gold Carriage!
Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles outside the Guards' Chapel on their wedding day
Who Was Queen Camilla's First Husband? All About Andrew Parker Bowles
king george coronation
Queen Elizabeth — as 11-Year-Old Lilibet — Recalled Father's Coronation as 'Wonderful' in Handwritten Note
Prince Charles Prince William
Prince William Will Make 'Heartfelt' Speech to Father King Charles at Coronation Concert: Report
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Historic Chairs to Be Reused for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
****STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS BST, SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2023**** Coronation Concert Stage Renders. Picture credit is BBC Studios
See the Coronation Concert Stage — with a Windsor Castle View! — Where Lionel Richie Will Perform
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles
Queen
Queen Camilla to Wear Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robe for Crowning — See New Photos of the Wardrobe
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles
The Secret and Sacred Part of the Coronation Will Be Hidden With This Symbolic Screen
King Charles and Queen Camilla New Portraits
King Charles and Queen Camilla Pose for Regal New Portraits Ahead of Coronation Day