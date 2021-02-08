Princess Anne Gives Rare Look Inside Her (Relatably Cluttered!) Living Room

Princess Anne just shared a rare look inside her private home.

On Saturday, the royal family's social media accounts posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth's only daughter watching Scotland's rugby team, of which she is patron, compete in the Calcutta Cup on TV with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. The couple sat together on an orange patterned couch enjoying the game, giving an unprecedented look inside their living room.

Princess Anne, 70, spends most of her time at her country residence of Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, so it's likely that the photo was taken there.

Anne's bookshelves and cabinets are filled with objects, giving the house a cozy, lived-in feel. Along with knick knacks and small figurines, the royal has several family photos displayed around the room. A shot from daughter Zara Tindall's christening has a prominent spot on top of a bookshelf besides a childhood photo of both of her children, Zara and Peter Phillips.

Princess Anne's love of animals is apparent, from the dog bed on the ground next to the television stand to the dog statue placed in front of the television screen. Anne, who competed in the 1976 Olympics equestrian events, also has various photos and figurines of horses featured.

Her coffee table is covered with books and papers, while seaside paintings line the light green walls.

And for extra comfort, Princess Anne sits on a white cushion as she watches the rugby match.

"As @scotlandteam Patron, The Princess Royal often supports the team from the stands," the Royal Family Instagram account wrote alongside the photo. "Her Royal Highness and Vice Admiral Sir Tim cheered Scotland on from home today as they played England for the Calcutta Cup, 150 years since their first match."

In 2019, the Princess Royal attended the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Wales in Edinburgh, handing out the trophy at the end of the game.

With royal families around the world working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans have seen unprecedented looks inside their houses and palaces. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a photo inside her home office at Birkhall in Scotland, giving glimpses of her personal life, from the dog ball thrower leaned against the wall to the paper cutouts of the royal family she has displayed on her bookcase.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been isolating at their country home, Amner Hall in Norfolk, and have been given a special place to work at the Queen's nearby estate, Sandringham.

While at Sandringham House, they can conduct their video calls without any chance of interruption, while the other helps with the homeschooling lessons that Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are working on at home.