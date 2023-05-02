Princess Anne Says a Slimmed-Down Monarchy 'Doesn't Sound Like a Good Idea from Where I'm Standing'

"I think the slim down was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment," said the Princess Royal

Princess Anne is speaking out about the evolving role of the British monarchy.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip opened up in an interview with CBC chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault that aired Monday evening, in which Arsenault asked the royal her thoughts about the idea of a "slimmed-down monarchy."

"I can't imagine what that might mean for a role like yours," the Canadian journalist told Princess Anne, 72, during their sit-down interview. "I don't know how many more hours in a day you have to take more things on."

"Well, I think the slim down was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment," the Princess Royal replied, laughing.

"The world changes a bit," said Arsenault.

"It changes a bit," Anne agreed, adding with a chuckle, "I mean, it doesn't sound like a good idea, from where I'm standing, I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else we can do."

Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Princess Anne. Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Anne's comments come just over a month after sources told the Evening Standard that the recent announcement that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would leave their U.K. home was "just the start" of King Charles' plan to slim down the monarchy and cut spending on the royal family.

A spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation told PEOPLE earlier this month that the Duke of Sussex, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, were "requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." The couple relocated their family to Meghan's home state of California in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

The Evening Standard reported King Charles, 74, wants to reduce the number of members of the royal family dependent financially on the monarchy, including them paying for their own housing with subsidized rents eradicated over time.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also plan to cut the number of staff positions. However, they want to pay palace staff competitive salaries and pensions to ensure the most capable employees.

Soon after Queen Elizabeth's death in September, dozens of employees from King Charles' household were alerted of potential termination. Those who were let go were expected to be given an increased redundancy payment as well as assistance in finding new jobs.

Talk about a slimmed-down monarchy also come amid the recent deaths of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, as well as Prince Andrew having been stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations in January 2022 and stepping back from public royal duties.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Anne is known for being the hardest-working role, and now she'll be taking on an important role at her brother King Charles' coronation this weekend.

The Princess Royal will take part in the procession following the crowning ceremony as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting." The prestigious position, which Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

Anne will ride on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla's carriage following their coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. She will then lead 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London.

The procession, which will also include other members of the royal family, will travel back to Buckingham Palace, where select family members will appear on the balcony and greet the cheering crowds below.

While her brother may be King, Princess Anne typically takes the title each year as the hardest-working royal, having attended the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, embarking upon 214 engagements in total.

Princess Anne also took on a number of personal duties in 2022, including accompanying her late mother's coffin from Scotland, where the monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, back to the U.K.

