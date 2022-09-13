Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” King Charles’ sister says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 03:12 PM
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (2nd R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L) are greeted by Station Commander Group Captain McPhaden (R) having disembarked from the C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.
Princess Anne. Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty

Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," Princess Anne, 72, said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

Crowds gathered in silence Sunday along the coffin's route south from the site of the Queen's death to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where Princess Anne curtsied as it was carried inside.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II and Princess Anne attend a function at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, during a State Visit to Austria, 7th May 1969.
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," said Princess Anne, who walked behind the coffin with her three brothers, including King Charles III, in an emotional procession through the Scottish capital along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral for the Vigil of the Princes.

Anne became the first female royal to join the symbolic watch.

By Tuesday evening, the coffin arrived by plane in London, where it will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state for four days as thousands of Queen Elizabeth's mourning subjects will pay their respects.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Timothy Laurence arrive by plane after travelling with the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II to RAF Northolt, west London, from where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace, London, to lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room on September 13, 2022 in London, England.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty

"We will all share unique memories," Princess Anne said in her statement. "I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."

On Monday, British Navy officials will escort the Queen's coffin on a gun carriage, using ropes to pull it, as King Charles, Princess Anne and other members of the Royal Family are expected once again to follow the coffin in a silent procession as members of the public line the city streets.

The Queen's funeral will be televised and attended by heads of state and major figures from around the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

Photo shows <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II as the picture of an adoring mother, posing with her daughter, Princess Anne, in this portrait.
Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted," Anne said of her mother's unrivaled reign across seven decades.

Princess Anne is the second child and only daughter of the late Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021, at 99. Her eldest brother, formerly the Prince of Wales, became King at the moment of their mother's death. He was later proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom by the Accession Council.

"I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch," Anne said in closing her statement. "To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lies at Rest - Mourners
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Scotland
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
See the Moment Prime Minister Liz Truss Found Out News About Queen Elizabeth's Health
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?