Princess Anne and Prince Edward Tapped for Royal Roles — How It Affects Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

King Charles plans to elevate his two siblings' royal responsibilities by tweaking the Regency Act

Published on November 15, 2022 11:24 AM
royals anne and edward
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Anne and Prince Edward will have a new duty on their royal résumés.

On Monday, King Charles III kicked off the process of having his only sister, 72, and youngest brother, 58, become Counsellors of State. These royal representatives can stand in for the monarch in official duties if he is abroad or unwell.

The positions typically belong to the monarch's spouse, followed by the first four people in the line of succession over the age of 21. Currently, those are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, Andrew's eldest daughter.

Both Princess Anne and Prince Edward were previously Counsellors of State before they were overtaken in the line of succession to the throne. Prince Edward is currently 13th while Princess Anne is 16th, having moved down in the order as King Charles and Prince Andrew had children and grandchildren.

Because Harry, 38, and Andrew, 62, are no longer senior working royals, members of the British Parliament recently pointed out that their status as Counsellors of State could create a conflict of interest if deputies were needed to act on behalf of the King.

royals charles and anne
Samir Hussein/WireImage

To that end, Charles, 74, pitched that Anne and Edward be added as Counsellors of State, increasing the list of people in the role to six. The request was read and approved in the House of Lords on Monday, the BBC reported, making way for a Counsellors of State Bill to eventually amend the Regency Act.

According to the outlet, the "fast-tracked move" is "intended to resolve an awkward constitutional problem" if it were to arise. With King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton expected to spend time abroad next year, "counsellors could be a necessity when they are away."

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Mr Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles' request was also read in the House of Commons, specifying that the addition of more people in the role would "ensure continued efficiency of public business when I'm unavailable, such as while I'm undertaking official duties overseas."

The shakeup comes following the accession of Charles as King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

Prince Andrew and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. James Manning- WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the end of her reign, the late Queen's Counsellors of State were then-Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Though time had passed — Harry stepped back as a senior working royal and relocated to California in 2020, and Andrew was stripped of his military titles and patronages due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in January 2022 — they remained Counsellors of State to the Queen. Public pressure to make a change increased after she fought COVID in February, The Independent reported.

