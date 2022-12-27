Princess Anne Missed Royal Family Christmas Service at Sandringham for a Relatable Reason

Princess Anne stayed home on Christmas morning for her health.

The Princess Royal, 72, was visibly missing from the traditional Christmas church service at Sandringham with the royal family on Sunday. According to Hello!, Anne was absent because she had a cold.

While Princess Anne wasn't present, several members of the royal family gathered at Sandringham for the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in September. Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips made the morning walk with their families to St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham House.

Zara, 41, was accompanied by her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, while their 1-year-old son Lucas was likely deemed too young to attend. Peter, 45, walked with his daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

Mike, Lena and Zara Tindall. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Though Anne had to miss the royal family's traditional stroll, which marked the first in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, she'll end the year with an impressive accomplishment. The Princess Royal carried out the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, according to a tally by Reboot SEO Company using the Court Circular.

Isla, Peter and Savannah Phillips. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

According to the data, Princess Anne undertook 214 engagements this year, ahead of her brother King Charles III, who clocked 181 engagements in the last 12 months. Anne keeps her crown as the hardest-working member of the royal family for the second year running, having logged 387 official engagements in 2021, The Times reported, ahead of Charles, 74, who attended 385 events.

Anne also took on a number of personal duties this year, including accompanying her mother's coffin from Scotland, where the monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, back to the U.K.

King Charles. JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP/Getty

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," Princess Anne said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

Princess Anne was the only female member of the royal family to take part in the funeral processions for the Queen. She also made history as the first female participant in the Vigil of the Princes, when all of the late monarch's four children stood a symbolic watch at their mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward later performed the ritual again when the Queen was lying in state at Westminster Hall.