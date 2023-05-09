Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)

As she has through life, Princess Anne supported King Charles on his coronation day.

The Princess Royal, 72, attended the crowning of her elder brother the King and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, and she saddled up as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting for the celebratory procession after. Riding on horseback behind the King and Queen in the storybook Gold State Coach, Princess Anne led 6,000 armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace — a thoughtful honor reflective of the tight bond she and King Charles share, her daughter Zara Tindall exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"It's a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it's a nice thing to do," the professional equestrian told PEOPLE before coronation day.

A love of horses has run in the royal family for generations, and late matriarch Queen Elizabeth was a great horsewoman like her only daughter and eldest granddaughter.

"Our horse are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," Zara told PEOPLE of the shared passion.

Before the Princess Royal trotted into the spotlight in the coronation parade, Zara said her family would certainly be thinking of their late matriarch on May 6.

"Obviously, we're going to miss her very much," she said of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

While other members of the royal family traveled from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in carriages, Princess Anne was the only royal on horseback for the 1.3-mile Coronation Procession.

The prestigious Gold Stick position, which she's held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — kept close to the monarch to protect them from harm. Processing on horseback was fitting for the lifelong equestrian, who rode in the Olympics and remains involved in the horse world today.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," Princess Anne told CBC News before the big day.

"Not least of all, it solves my dress problem," she joked.

More seriously, she reflected, "There is so much in that [coronation] service which you really have to do, that is fundamentally important, and is the meaning of the coronation in every way. It's not just a big ceremony. It is a very essential part of the responsibilities of the crown."

In another acknowledgment of her devotion to duty, British Parliament named Princess Anne a Counsellor of State over the winter, meaning she can carry out constitutional duties for King Charles if he is abroad or unwell. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, also received the honor.

