Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)

Zara tells PEOPLE why her mother's role in the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony was so special

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on May 9, 2023 04:55 PM
Princess Anne, King Charles
Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty, DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

As she has through life, Princess Anne supported King Charles on his coronation day.

The Princess Royal, 72, attended the crowning of her elder brother the King and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, and she saddled up as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting for the celebratory procession after. Riding on horseback behind the King and Queen in the storybook Gold State Coach, Princess Anne led 6,000 armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace — a thoughtful honor reflective of the tight bond she and King Charles share, her daughter Zara Tindall exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"It's a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it's a nice thing to do," the professional equestrian told PEOPLE before coronation day.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Dan Mullan/Getty

A love of horses has run in the royal family for generations, and late matriarch Queen Elizabeth was a great horsewoman like her only daughter and eldest granddaughter.

"Our horse are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," Zara told PEOPLE of the shared passion.

Before the Princess Royal trotted into the spotlight in the coronation parade, Zara said her family would certainly be thinking of their late matriarch on May 6.

"Obviously, we're going to miss her very much," she said of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831 travels from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Dan Mullan/Getty

While other members of the royal family traveled from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in carriages, Princess Anne was the only royal on horseback for the 1.3-mile Coronation Procession.

The prestigious Gold Stick position, which she's held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — kept close to the monarch to protect them from harm. Processing on horseback was fitting for the lifelong equestrian, who rode in the Olympics and remains involved in the horse world today.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," Princess Anne told CBC News before the big day.

"Not least of all, it solves my dress problem," she joked.

King Charles III and the Princess Royal arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday January 29, 2023.
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

More seriously, she reflected, "There is so much in that [coronation] service which you really have to do, that is fundamentally important, and is the meaning of the coronation in every way. It's not just a big ceremony. It is a very essential part of the responsibilities of the crown."

In another acknowledgment of her devotion to duty, British Parliament named Princess Anne a Counsellor of State over the winter, meaning she can carry out constitutional duties for King Charles if he is abroad or unwell. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, also received the honor.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, as the Coronation Procession passes through Parliament Square on its way to Buckingham Palace
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles' coronation story — and the lifelong road to the throne — covers this week's exclusive issue of PEOPLE, which explores how he is uniquely suited for the new challenge.

"He's known his country, and indeed the world, better than any previous monarch because he's traveled…far and wide," says Paddy Harverson, Charles' former communications secretary, tells PEOPLE. "He has built up a huge amount of knowledge, experience, wisdom and connections, and he will bring all of that to the job."

