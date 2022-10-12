Princess Anne Hosts First Investiture Ceremony Since Queen Elizabeth's Death at Buckingham Palace

Meanwhile, King Charles returned to London from Scotland and held audiences at the royal palace

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 03:07 PM
Princess Anne Hosts First Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace Since Queen Elizabeth's Death with Maisie Summers-Newton from Wellingborough
Princess Anne and Maisie Summers-Newton. Photo: The Royal Family/Twitter

It was a busy day at Buckingham Palace.

On Thursday, the first group investiture ceremony was held since Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. During investiture ceremonies, a centuries-old tradition, members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, hosted the event.

Among the day's honorees were Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton, rugby coach and former professional player Jamie Jones-Buchanan, artist and stage designer Esmeralda Devlin, journalist Charles Sabine and motorcycle racer Jonathan Rea.

Princess Anne Hosts First Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace Since <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>'s Death with motorcycle racer Jonathan Rea
Princess Anne and Jonathan Rea. The Royal Family/Twitter

These recipients were named by Queen Elizabeth to receive the awards in either her New Year Honours list or Birthday Honours list.

"Congratulations to everyone who was presented with their honours by The Princess Royal at today's Investiture. Over the coming months members of The Royal Family will continue to present awards to those recognised in The late Queen's Birthday and New Year's Honours Lists," the Royal Family said on their official Twitter page.

King Charles III (L) during an audience with the King and Queen of Malaysia, The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI and the Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia (H.M Al-Sultan Abdullah and H.M Tunku Azizah Aminah) at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles. Kirsty O'Connor - Pool/Getty Images

Also on Thursday, King Charles held audiences at Buckingham Palace. After spending time in Scotland following the Queen's funeral with his wife Queen Camilla, he returned to London this week.

The King received Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, accompanied by The Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He also met with Prime Minister Liz Truss at the palace for their first weekly audience. Queen Elizabeth swore in Truss as the new prime minister just two days before she died in her last public appearance.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Old Age'
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort grant city status on the city of Dunfermline, Scotland
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Duty Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated!
Angela Lansbury is made a Dame Commander by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire
Angela Lansbury Was 'Very Proud' to Be Made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
Is King Charles Planning a Scaled-Back Coronation? How It May Differ from Queen Elizabeth's Ceremony
Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Princess Anne Makes Surprise Visit to New York City — and Rides the Staten Island Ferry!
Windsor Castle looking towards the George VI Gateway
Visitors Flock to Windsor Castle as Royal Residence Reopens 3 Weeks After Queen Elizabeth's Death
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral
President Joe Biden gestures next to first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a State Reception For Heads Of State on September 18, 2022 in London, England
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host World Leaders at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
September 8, 2022, UK: A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London, following a rain shower. (Credit Image: © Ian West/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Rainbow Appears Over the Palace of Westminster Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
king charles, liz truss
King Charles Tells Prime Minister Liz Truss That Queen's Death Is 'Moment I've Been Dreading'
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, held Audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders. . The Royal Family/Twitter
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Hold Their First Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral at Westminster Abbey