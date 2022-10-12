It was a busy day at Buckingham Palace.

On Thursday, the first group investiture ceremony was held since Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. During investiture ceremonies, a centuries-old tradition, members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, hosted the event.

Among the day's honorees were Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton, rugby coach and former professional player Jamie Jones-Buchanan, artist and stage designer Esmeralda Devlin, journalist Charles Sabine and motorcycle racer Jonathan Rea.

Princess Anne and Jonathan Rea. The Royal Family/Twitter

These recipients were named by Queen Elizabeth to receive the awards in either her New Year Honours list or Birthday Honours list.

"Congratulations to everyone who was presented with their honours by The Princess Royal at today's Investiture. Over the coming months members of The Royal Family will continue to present awards to those recognised in The late Queen's Birthday and New Year's Honours Lists," the Royal Family said on their official Twitter page.

King Charles. Kirsty O'Connor - Pool/Getty Images

Also on Thursday, King Charles held audiences at Buckingham Palace. After spending time in Scotland following the Queen's funeral with his wife Queen Camilla, he returned to London this week.

The King received Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, accompanied by The Raja Permaisuri Agong.

He also met with Prime Minister Liz Truss at the palace for their first weekly audience. Queen Elizabeth swore in Truss as the new prime minister just two days before she died in her last public appearance.