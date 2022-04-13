Princess Anne's Iconic Hairstyle Hasn't Changed in 40 Years — See the Photographic Proof!

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter has said the practical updo that's been her go-to for four decades takes her just "10 or 15 minutes" to do

By Stephanie Petit April 13, 2022 04:07 PM

1982

1982

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

When Princess Anne found a hairstyle she liked, she settled on it — and it's been her go-to 'do since the 1980s.

1986

1986

Credit: David Levenson/Getty Images

The Princess Royal has worn the practical updo by itself, with fascinators, under hats...

1988

1988

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

...and even with glittering tiaras!

1992

1992

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

When The Crown actress Erin Doherty revealed it can take up to two hours to recreate the Princess Royal's signature updo, Princess Anne retorted, "I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

1998

1998

Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport

Doherty said getting Princess Anne's hair right was "so necessary for her character because it felt like her hair and her fashion were the way that she was able to express herself in the confined, controlled environment that she grew up in."

2004

2004

Credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty

Princess Anne's consistency in her hair styling follows suit with her mother — the Queen also has not made any significant changes to her hair in decades!

2011

2011

Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

When she was the mother of the bride at daughter Zara's wedding to Mike Tindall, Anne kept consistent with her voluminous updo...but added an embellishment for the big day.

2011

2011

Credit: Indigo/Getty

A view from the back shows how Princess Anne pulls her hair back, twists it and secures it with pins.

2018

2018

Credit: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty

At Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, Princess Anne sported a blue and red headpiece that coordinated with her ensemble.

2022

2022

Credit: ANDREW KUTAN/AFP via Getty

Princess Anne's latest royal tour of Papau New Guinea and Australia, in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, also saw the Princess Royal's preferred hairstyle, keeping the tradition going strong.

By Stephanie Petit