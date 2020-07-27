Erin Doherty, the actress who portrays a teenage Anne in the hit Netflix series, previously said it can take two hours to recreate the Princess Royal's updo

Princess Anne Laughs at The Crown Actress' Struggle to Copy Her Hairstyle: 'It Takes Me 10 Minutes'

Princess Anne may need to lend a hand to The Crown's hair department.

After Erin Doherty, the actress who portrays a teenage Anne in the hit Netflix series, revealed it can take up to two hours to recreate the Princess Royal's signature updo, Anne shared she spends much less time on the hairstyle.

"Actually I read an article the other day about the, I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did," Queen Elizabeth's only daughter said in a new ITV documentary marking her 70th birthday next month. "And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Anne admitted that she has seen the hit show and called the early episodes "quite interesting," but said she doesn't watch them anymore.

Doherty previously told Town & Country that perfecting her character's hair was "its own beast."

"Literally, I would sit in the chair, people would come in and go and come in and go, and I sat still in the same place," the actress said. "But it was so necessary for her character because it felt like her hair and her fashion were the way that she was able to express herself in the confined, controlled environment that she grew up in."

Princess Anne also discussed self-isolating at her Gatcombe Park home during the coronavirus pandemic, saying there was "plenty to do."

"It is frustrating, but it's not hard here," the mother of two said. "The idea of being stuck in a block of flats with small children, I can't imagine how difficult that would be."

She has also stayed busy with virtual royal engagements, although she has no desire to get involved with social media.

"I mean, I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me frankly," she said.

Anne also suggested that social media adds to the pressures faced by the younger generation of royals, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"There was no social media in my day, so it probably has made it more difficult," she said.

In the new documentary, which followed Princess Anne for around a year, she talks "frankly" about the failed kidnap attempt in 1974 and, a press release said, producers have sourced previously-unseen family footage. As well as conversations with her two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the filmmakers talk with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

"She was the first daughter of a monarch to go to school, the first royal Olympian and the first child of a monarch to insist her children were called 'Mr.,' and 'Miss,' " the press release adds, referring to Peter and Zara's lack of royal titles.

School friends tell the program of Anne’s "desire to be 'one of the girls' before she came of age as the swinging '60s made way for the turbulent '70s." Anne, a break-out character in the latest series of Netflix's The Crown, appeared on the cover of fashion magazine Vogue three times during that period.