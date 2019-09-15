Princess Anne and Family Spend Time Together at Gatcombe Horse Trials

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

It was a family-filled Saturday afternoon for Princess Anne!

The royal, 69, was spotted at the annual Gatcombe Horse Trials with her grandchildren, her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as her daughter-law, Autumn Phillips.

The young girls — Savannah, 8, and Isla, 7 — appeared to have a blast as they ran around with their dogs and enjoyed some cool ice-cream with their mother, who is married to Anne’s only son, Peter Phillips.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth, in Regal Purple, Joins Only Daughter Princess Anne for Church in Scotland

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

For the casual day, Anne wore a plaid shirt and tweed vest for the outing, while Sir Laurence, 64, sported a hat, blue shirt and walking stick. Autumn, 41, and her two daughters stuck to T-shirts and jeans.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Autumn, a Canadian-born McGill graduate, met Peter during the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix, where they were both working. They celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary this past May.

The equestrian event was held at Anne’s country residence, Gatcombe Park, in Gloucestershire, where her daughter, Olympic medalist Zara Tindall earned her spurs at the estate.

RELATED VIDEO: Hugs for Prince Harry! See the Royal Dad Get the Biggest Embrace of All Time During School Visit

The gathering had riders compete in the three equestrian disciplines of dressage, showjumping and cross country.

Earlier this month, Anne spent some quality time with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, who accompanied her only daughter to church near Balmoral on Sept. 1. The mother-daughter duo rode to church in the same car, with Sir Laurence sitting in the passenger seat.