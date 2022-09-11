Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment

The daughter of the late Queen paid her respects on Sunday as the monarch’s coffin was carried to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

By
Published on September 11, 2022 03:17 PM
TOPSHOT - Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (4R), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2R) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal curtseys to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

The royal family is continuing to honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, as her daughter Princess Anne put on an emotional display this weekend.

Princess Anne, who was standing alongside Prince Andrew, her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and others in Edinburgh, curtsied in front of her mother's coffin as it entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday. The coffin departed Balmoral Castle around 10 a.m. GMT Sunday, and traveled toward London decorated in flowers and draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland.

Members of the public stand on Cannongate to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Jacob King / AFP) (Photo by JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images)
JACOB KING/AFP via Getty

The palace, where it entered while greeted by Her Majesty's family, will house the coffin for a night before it travels on Edinburgh's Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral on Monday. Its continued whereabouts can be mapped throughout the week before Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Sept. 19.

The coffin's journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh was six hours long, and it was seen by thousands on the way as they took photos and paid their respects to the queen. Some spectators brought their children to hold on their shoulders for a better view.

The hearse carrying the coffin was see-through at the back, allowing the public to get a glimpse of the coffin as it was dressed in the Royal Standard of Scotland.

Members of the public gather to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty

While the coffin has been traveling, PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that Her Majesty's beloved corgis will have a new home following her death, as they will be residing with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," an insider close to the Duke said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE h

Fergie and Andrew, who still reside together at their family home in Windsor despite a 1996 divorce, will house the two corgis, a breed that Queen Elizabeth had owned since she was just 7 years old.

According to the source, Fergie had "bonded with Her Majesty over dog-walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis walking the Cross Country course during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images); ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Fergie & Queen
Sarah Ferguson Says She Will Miss Former Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth 'More Than Words Can Express'
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth Died at Her Favorite Castle, Balmoral in Scotland: Inside Her Beloved Home
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Is Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth as Meghan Markle Stays Behind
Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence's Relationship Timeline
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday.
Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Romantic Connection to Balmoral Castle 
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death