Happy Birthday, Princess Anne! See Her Birthday Messages from the Queen, Kate and Prince William

The royal family is sending their best wishes to Princess Anne in honor of her 72nd birthday.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter was feted with social media tributes from all three of the royal family's official accounts. The family's main feed shared a photo of Princess Anne from the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May, where she stepped out in a floral patterned ensemble and purple hat.

"Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!" they captioned the smiling photo.

The tweet was also shared by Clarence House, the official account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on their Instagram story.

Prince William and Kate Middleton added their congratulations on both Instagram and Twitter. On their Instagram story, the couple shared a snap of Princess Anne attending the Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. They also wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!" along with a birthday cake emoji.

In between raising her children (Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips) and competing as an Olympic standard equestrian (she became the first Olympian from the British royal family when she competed in the 1976 Games in Montreal), Anne has dedicated her life to serving Queen and country.

Known for her industrious work ethic, she is known as one of the hardest working members of the royal family, attending hundreds of royal engagements every year. In 2019, Anne clocked 506 — although her brother Prince Charles beat her to first place with 521 — and she is involved with over 300 charities and organizations.

Princess Anne. Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Anne, who is also a grandmother of five, holds a rare royal title: Princess Royal. Anne is only the seventh person to be Princess Royal since its establishment by King Charles I for his daughter, Princess Mary, in 1642.

Although the title is usually given to the eldest daughter of the monarch, it is not automatic. Before Anne, the last Princess Royal was another Princess Mary, the daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, who lived until 1965. No member of the royal family held the decade for over two decades until Queen Elizabeth bestowed it upon Princess Anne in 1987.

The title may someday belong to Princess Charlotte when her father, Prince William, becomes king.