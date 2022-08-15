Happy Birthday, Princess Anne! See Her Birthday Messages from the Queen, Kate and Prince William

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter of their four children turns 72

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 11:18 AM
Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Princess Anne. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal family is sending their best wishes to Princess Anne in honor of her 72nd birthday.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter was feted with social media tributes from all three of the royal family's official accounts. The family's main feed shared a photo of Princess Anne from the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May, where she stepped out in a floral patterned ensemble and purple hat.

"Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!" they captioned the smiling photo.

The tweet was also shared by Clarence House, the official account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on their Instagram story.

Prince William and Kate Middleton added their congratulations on both Instagram and Twitter. On their Instagram story, the couple shared a snap of Princess Anne attending the Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. They also wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!" along with a birthday cake emoji.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In between raising her children (Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips) and competing as an Olympic standard equestrian (she became the first Olympian from the British royal family when she competed in the 1976 Games in Montreal), Anne has dedicated her life to serving Queen and country.

Known for her industrious work ethic, she is known as one of the hardest working members of the royal family, attending hundreds of royal engagements every year. In 2019, Anne clocked 506 — although her brother Prince Charles beat her to first place with 521 — and she is involved with over 300 charities and organizations.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 12, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne. Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Anne, who is also a grandmother of five, holds a rare royal title: Princess Royal. Anne is only the seventh person to be Princess Royal since its establishment by King Charles I for his daughter, Princess Mary, in 1642.

Although the title is usually given to the eldest daughter of the monarch, it is not automatic. Before Anne, the last Princess Royal was another Princess Mary, the daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, who lived until 1965. No member of the royal family held the decade for over two decades until Queen Elizabeth bestowed it upon Princess Anne in 1987.

The title may someday belong to Princess Charlotte when her father, Prince William, becomes king.

Related Articles
****Embargoed to 2200 BST Friday August 14 ****The Princess Royal which have been released to celebrate her 70th birthday on Saturday
5 Fascinating Facts to Know About Princess Anne on Her 70th Birthday
princess eugenie, Princess Beatrice
Princess Eugenie Celebrates Big Sister Princess Beatrice's Birthday with Never-Before-Seen Photos
Zara Tindall and son Lucas Tindal
Zara Tindall Introduces Son Lucas to a Royal Family Tradition During Outing at Princess Anne's Home
Meghan Markle, Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Sends Birthday Love to 'Princess Meghan' Markle: 'I've Watched You Endure Things'
Cheltenham Festival Day 1 - Champion Day
See All the Royal Birthday Wishes for Queen Elizabeth's Hard-Working Daughter, Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Royal Ascot
Happy Birthday, Princess Anne! See How the Royals Celebrated on Social Media
Members of the Royal Family arrive by carriage for Ladies Day at Royal Ascot 2022
Mother-Daughter Duo Princess Anne and Zara Tindall Lead Carriage Procession on Day Three of Royal Ascot
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Shares Birthday Message to Great-Grandson (and Future King!) Prince George
William Hosier and Stephanie Phillips
Queen's Great-Grandchildren 'Were a Lovely Unit' at Wedding for Zara Tindall's Half-Sister: See Pics!
Mike Tindall wearing his wife's hat, Zara Tindall arrives for the Lord Mayor's reception for the National Service of Thanksgiving at The Guildhall on June 03, 2022 in London, England.
Mike Tindall Wears Wife Zara's Hat and Pokes Fun at 'Starburst' Fashion in Cheeky Jubilee Instagram Posts
queen elizabeth birthday portrait
Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 96th Birthday with Her Most Majestic Photo Ever!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles, on her way to the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour
Fascinators and Fancy Frocks! See the Best Fashion Moments of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tindall And Prince William At Horse Trials In Norfolk
Prince William Shows Off His Goofy Side While Off-Duty with Cousin Zara and Mike Tindall
Royal Family Shares Adorable Throwback Photos to Celebrate Prince William's 40th Birthday
Royal Family Celebrates Prince William's 40th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Princess Anne
Princess Anne Steps in for Queen Elizabeth at Epsom Derby During Her Platinum Jubilee