See All the Royal Birthday Wishes for Queen Elizabeth's Hard-Working Daughter, Princess Anne

Princess Anne is ringing in another year with well wishes from her royal family.

The only daughter and second of four children born to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip turns 68 on Wednesday, and there was no shortage of celebratory messages (and incredible photos!) shared on social media in her honor.

“Happy Birthday to HRH The Princess Royal! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the royal family’s official Instagram page captioned a series of photos of Anne, including a candid shot of her smiling next to her mother and shaking hands with a member of the military in her full royal colonel uniform.

The family continued to praise Princess Anne on Twitter, noting that she “has a busy schedule of engagements which see her travel widely across the UK and overseas.” In fact, Anne is neck-and-neck with her older brother Prince Charles for the accolade of busiest royal. In 2016, she was the second most active royal, with 509 official engagements, but in 2015, she was the most active, with 544 events on her calendar. To put that number in perspective, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry carried out 292 events combined in 2015.

The Princess Royal has a busy schedule of engagements which see her travel widely across the UK and overseas. #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/ra8WYowLoW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 15, 2018

Known for her love of horses and an equestrian career which saw her compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, Her Royal Highness is involved with riding for the disabled organisations across the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/1tEMrRCYBB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 15, 2018

Much of her time is also spent supporting the work of Save the Children, of which she has been President since 1970. Find out more about her life and work here: https://t.co/bjem5OQcN3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 15, 2018

The family also hailed the athlete for competing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal as well as her extensive charity work.

“Known for her love of horses and an equestrian career which saw her compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, Her Royal Highness is involved with riding for the disabled organisations across the Commonwealth,” they captioned a throwback photo of Anne with a horse.

Happy birthday to HRH The Princess Royal, born #OTD in 1950. #HappyBirthdayHRH Read more about Princess Anne here: https://t.co/qbPbdEhmTm pic.twitter.com/yWpeZMeicO — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) August 15, 2018

Happy Birthday to HRH The Princess Royal. #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/61MsC1BOy1 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) August 15, 2018

Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/d599OHemYp — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) August 15, 2018

Princess Anne also received birthday wishes from her brothers. Clarence House tweeted a photo of Anne having a laugh with her older brother, Prince Charles, while Prince Andrew shared a photo of his sister on horseback during the Trooping the Colour celebration.

“Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday,” the photo was captioned along with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHRH.