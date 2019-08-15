Happy Birthday, Princess Anne! See How the Royals Celebrated on Social Media

In the style of a true modern monarchy, Princess Anne has been feted on social media by her family in honor of her 69th birthday!

Queen Elizabeth, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, celebrated their only daughter with warm wishes and an incredible photo of Anne and her mother sitting side-by-side on a sofa in the Drawing Room of Windsor Castle taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. And the caption even included balloon and party horn emojis.

“🎈🎉 Wishing The Princess Royal a Happy Birthday!” they wrote. “Born on this day in 1950, Her Royal Highness is the second child of Her Majesty and The Duke of Edinburgh. #HappyBirthdayHRH.”

Anne’s siblings also made sure to pay tribute to the Princess Royal on her big day. On his Clarence House account, Prince Charles, 70, shared a candid shot in which he and his sister are sharing a laugh.

“Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday 🎉 #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the snap was captioned.

Prince Andrew, 59, also got in on the fun, posting a collage of photos ranging from their childhood (enjoying an outdoor picnic at Balmoral Castle) to riding on horseback during Trooping the Colour celebrations.

“Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday!” his office wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #happybirthdayhrh.

Last year, the family celebrated Princess Anne’s birthday by highlighting her impressive work ethic. In fact, the monarch’s daughter took the title of hardest working royal of 2018 with 447 domestic appearances and another 71 outings overseas, according to Tim O’Donovan, who has compiled the list for U.K. newspaper The Times for 39 years. To put that in perspective, Princess Anne clocked more events than Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry combined. (William, 37, attended 150 events at home and 70 abroad, while Harry, 34, made 108 domestic official appearances and 85 overseas.)

The family also hailed the athlete for competing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal as well as her extensive charity work.

“Known for her love of horses and an equestrian career which saw her compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, Her Royal Highness is involved with riding for the disabled organisations across the Commonwealth,” they captioned a throwback photo of Anne with a horse.