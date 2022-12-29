Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Getting Married This Spring — with Two Weddings!

Princess Alexandra is set to wed Nicolas Bagory in two ceremonies in April 2023

Published on December 29, 2022 10:44 AM
https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy
Photo: Luxembourg Monarchy

Save the date — Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is getting married this spring!

On Thursday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that the 31-year-old princess will walk down the aisle in April 2023. Princess Alexandra and her fiancé Nicolas Bagory are set to celebrate with not one, but two, wedding ceremonies.

"The civil wedding will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Town Hall of the City of Luxembourg. The religious wedding will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, in the Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-les-Mimosas," the court said in a statement. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

Alexandra is the only daughter of the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. Her engagement was announced on Nov. 7.

princess alexandra of Luxembourg
Luxembourg Monarchy

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement.

Sharing a bit of the future groom's background, the Grand Court said that Bagory, 33, was raised in Brittany, France. He studied political science and classics and works today in social and cultural projects. The Grand Ducal Court confirmed at the time that the couple would wed in spring 2023.

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas accompanied the announcement, showing the happy couple posing closely together. Making things official, the princess' unusual engagement ring was on full display — a gold band encrusted with what appeared to be diamonds and other colored gems.

Like many joyful parents, Alexandra's mother Maria Teresa posted a social media tribute to her daughter and future son-in-law after their engagement was announced.

Nicolas Bagory; Princess Alexandra
Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Twitter

"Great pleasure to announce the engagement of our daughter Alexandra with Nicolas Bagory," the grand duchess, 66, wrote on Twitter, posting a casual photo of the couple smiling together.

The formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was also included in Maria Teresa's Christmas card this year, which was a collage of family photos.

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, the crown couple of Luxembourg. She is currently sixth in the line of succession to the throne, following her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

Royal Christmas cards
Grande-Duchesse Maria Teresa/Twitter

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' third son Prince Louis is notably not in line to the throne. Louis, 36, relinquished his claim to the crown before marrying Tessy Antony, a commoner, in 2006. They would go on to welcome two sons — Prince Gabriel, 16, and Prince Noah, 15 — before divorcing in 2019.

Princess Alexandra's upcoming nuptials will be the first in her family in a decade. The most recent wedding was when Prince Félix married Claire Lademacher at Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in France in September 2013.

