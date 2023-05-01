Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Wears Family Tiara (That Doubles as a Necklace!) for Royal Wedding

Princess Alexandra shimmered in a stunning headpiece for her wedding at Saint-Trophyme Church in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Published on May 1, 2023 11:52 AM
Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg attends her religious Wedding; Queen Silvia of Sweden (L) and King Carl XVI Gustaf (R) welcomes Grand Duchess Maria Teresa (CL) and Grand Duke Henri (CR) of Luxembourg, to a state banquet
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg sparkled in something special on her royal wedding day!

The 32-year-old daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg celebrated her second wedding to Nicholas Bagory on Saturday and shimmered in a family heirloom for the religious ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

According to The Court Jeweller, Princess Alexandra completed her bridal look with the Chaumet Choker Tiara — a unique piece that can be worn as a necklace or a headpiece.

The Court Jeweller reports that the royal family of Luxembourg acquired the diamond tiara with crisscross detail and removable pearls at an auction two generations ago, and the piece passed from Princess Alexandra's grandmother Grand Duchess Joséphine-Charlotte to her mother, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory leave their religious wedding
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, 67, has worn the Chaumet Choker Tiara both ways, styling it as a necklace for a state banquet in Sweden in 2008 and tucking it into her hair as a tiara for her son Prince Guillaume's pre-wedding dinner in 2012.

Princess Alexandra has also reached for the piece in the past and sported it as a tiara, shining in it for a state visit to Japan in 2017 and various galas.

Japan's Empress Michiko, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, Japan's Emperor Akihito and Luxembourg's Princess Alexandra make a toast during a dinner at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo
The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

The princess bride wore the Chaumet Choker Tiara without the pearls toppers for the private ceremony at Saint-Trophyme Church, regally completing her wedding look — a pleated white bridal gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and sweeping veil with embellishments. Princess Alexandra further accessorized with something old and something new — a previously unseen pair of diamond and pearl earrings, plus her mother's double-strand pearl bracelet with diamond clasp.

"We wish all the happiness in the world to the couple!" the Grand Ducal Court said in a statement. "This Saturday, both families and friends gathered in Bormes-les-Mimosas (France) for the religious wedding of HRH Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory."

Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory leave their religious wedding
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The church wedding came one week after Princess Alexandra and Nicholas, 33, first exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in the Town Hall of Luxembourg City. Mayor Lydie Polfer held the ceremony on April 22 and witnessed their consent.

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child and only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. She is currently seventh in the line of succession to the throne, following her older brother Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, his newborn son Prince François, her older brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Princess Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - APRIL 22: Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory leave the City Hall after their Civil Wedding at Luxembourg City Hall on April 22, 2023 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Courtiers shared a bit of Nicholas' background when they announced his engagement to Alexandra in the fall. He was raised in Brittany, France, and studied political science and classics before continuing to a career in social and cultural projects.

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was released with the statement, showing the happy couple posing closely together. The princess' unusual engagement ring was also on full display — a gold band encrusted with what appear to be diamonds and other colored gems.

From their daughter's double weddings to a foreign coronation, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa are having a busy spring. The royal couple is set to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony in London on Saturday, joining other royal representatives from Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Japan and more.

