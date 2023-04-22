Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Marries Nicholas Bagory in Civil Ceremony Before Religious Wedding

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicholas Bagory are married!

The 31-year-old daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg married her fiancé in a civil ceremony on Saturday. The celebration comes as the first of two for the couple, who are having a religious wedding next week.

The bride and groom arrived at Place Guillaume in the heart of the capital city at 9 a.m. local time, where the public had been invited to welcome the couple. The ceremony began in the Town Hall of Luxembourg City at 9:30 a.m., where Princess Alexandra and Nicholas, 33, were legally married before their families.

After the short service wrapped, the princess bride and her groom out of the town hall to greet the crowd of well-wishers. Together with the rest of the royal family, the newlyweds made their way back to the Grand Ducal Palace via the Rue de la Reine. Later in the evening, a private reception will be held at the royal palace.

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

The festivities won't be over for the couple, however, who will celebrate their union in a church service next Saturday. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced Princess Alexandra's engagement in November 2022 and confirmed a few weeks later that she would tie the knot in two ceremonies this spring.

"The civil wedding will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Town Hall of the City of Luxembourg. The religious wedding will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, in the Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-les-Mimosas," the court said in a statement. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Alexandra is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. She is currently seventh in the line of succession to the throne, following her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, his newborn son Prince François, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

Courtiers shared a bit of Nicholas' background when they announced his engagement to Alexandra in the fall. Nicholas was raised in Brittany, France and studied political science and classics, before continuing to a career in social and cultural projects. It remains unclear when the couple connected, or how long they had been together before getting engaged.

Luxembourg Monarchy

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was released with the statement, showing the happy couple posing closely together. The princess' unusual engagement ring was also on full display — a gold band encrusted with what appear to be diamonds and other colored gems.

From their daughter's double weddings to a foreign coronation, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa are having a busy spring. The royal couple is set to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony in London on May 6, joining other royal representatives from Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Japan and more.