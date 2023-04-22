Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Marries Nicholas Bagory in Civil Ceremony Before Religious Wedding

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the engagement of Princess Alexandra to Nicholas Bagory in November 2022

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 01:24 PM
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - APRIL 22: Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory pose as they leave after their Civil Wedding at Luxembourg City Hall on April 22, 2023 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicholas Bagory are married!

The 31-year-old daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg married her fiancé in a civil ceremony on Saturday. The celebration comes as the first of two for the couple, who are having a religious wedding next week.

The bride and groom arrived at Place Guillaume in the heart of the capital city at 9 a.m. local time, where the public had been invited to welcome the couple. The ceremony began in the Town Hall of Luxembourg City at 9:30 a.m., where Princess Alexandra and Nicholas, 33, were legally married before their families.

After the short service wrapped, the princess bride and her groom out of the town hall to greet the crowd of well-wishers. Together with the rest of the royal family, the newlyweds made their way back to the Grand Ducal Palace via the Rue de la Reine. Later in the evening, a private reception will be held at the royal palace.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - APRIL 22: Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory arrive for their Civil Wedding at Luxembourg City Hall on April 22, 2023 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

The festivities won't be over for the couple, however, who will celebrate their union in a church service next Saturday. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced Princess Alexandra's engagement in November 2022 and confirmed a few weeks later that she would tie the knot in two ceremonies this spring.

"The civil wedding will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Town Hall of the City of Luxembourg. The religious wedding will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, in the Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-les-Mimosas," the court said in a statement. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - APRIL 22: Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory leave the City Hall after their Civil Wedding at Luxembourg City Hall on April 22, 2023 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Alexandra is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. She is currently seventh in the line of succession to the throne, following her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, his newborn son Prince François, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

Courtiers shared a bit of Nicholas' background when they announced his engagement to Alexandra in the fall. Nicholas was raised in Brittany, France and studied political science and classics, before continuing to a career in social and cultural projects. It remains unclear when the couple connected, or how long they had been together before getting engaged.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

princess alexandra of Luxembourg
Luxembourg Monarchy

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was released with the statement, showing the happy couple posing closely together. The princess' unusual engagement ring was also on full display — a gold band encrusted with what appear to be diamonds and other colored gems.

From their daughter's double weddings to a foreign coronation, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa are having a busy spring. The royal couple is set to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony in London on May 6, joining other royal representatives from Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Japan and more.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna
Alison Hammond, Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton Hints at Royal Coronation Outfit, Chats About Her Favorite Cocktails with Alison Hammond
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after meeting future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Prince William Says Kate Middleton 'Always Looks Stunning' During Latest Royal Outing
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry 'Found His Vibe' in California But 'Does Miss Home,' Says Friend
Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians is at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, 21 April – 8 October 2023
See (the Other!) Princess Charlotte of Wales' Wedding Dress from 1816 Displayed at Palace
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Louis Wears a Hand-Me-Down from Prince George in Newly Released Photo with Queen Elizabeth
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged 6 months.
New Mom Queen Elizabeth Joked There Was 'Something Happening All the Time!' After Welcoming Charles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Inside Prince Archie's 'Low-Key' 4th Birthday Plans on Coronation Day
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William
Prince William Takes Selfie-Style Video to Share Important Message: 'It Could Save Your Life'
Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York 'Good Morning Britain' TV show
Sarah Ferguson Says 'Spotlight Needs to Come Off' Ex-Husband Prince Andrew So He Can 'Rebuild'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles
camilla queen consort
Queen Camilla's Favorite British Shoe Brand Is Getting the Red Carpet Treatment (Julia Roberts Is a Fan!)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Concert Announces Its Host — with a Connection to Queen Elizabeth!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they take a booking from a member of the public during a visit to The Indian Streatery in Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Birmingham for Their First Royal Outing Since Easter