Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared the happy news — and a shot of the sparkler — in an official statement

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 02:03 PM
https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy
Photo: Luxembourg Monarchy

Royal wedding bells will ring in Luxembourg next year!

On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Princess Alexandra, 31, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is engaged.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement.

Sharing a bit of the future groom's background, the Grand Court said that Bagory, 33, was raised in Brittany, France. He studied political science and classics, and works today in social and cultural projects.

princess alexandra of Luxembourg
Luxembourg Monarchy

"The wedding will take place in the spring," the Grand Court continued. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy
Luxembourg Monarchy

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was released with the statement, showing the happy couple posing closely together. Making things official, the princess' intricate engagement ring was on full display — a gold band encrusted with what appear to be diamonds and other colored gems.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

LUXEMBOURG - JUNE 23: Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg poses for photographers before the official dinner for National Day at the ducal palace on June 23, 2018 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images )
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, the crown couple of Luxembourg. She is currently sixth in the line of succession to the throne, following her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

LUXEMBOURG - JUNE 23: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Luxembourg, Princess Claire of Luxembourg and Prince Felix of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Princess Stephanie, Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg, Prince Sebastien of Luxembourg pose for photographers before the official dinner for National Day at the ducal palace on June 23, 2018 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images )
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' third son Prince Louis is notably not in line to the throne. Louis, 36, relinquished his claim to the crown before marrying Tessy Antony, a commoner, in 2006. They would go on to welcome two sons — Prince Gabriel, 16, and Prince Noah, 15 — before divorcing in 2019.

Princess Alexandra's upcoming nuptials will be the first in her family in a decade. The most recent wedding was when Prince Félix married Claire Lademacher at Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in France in September 2013.

Related Articles
Prince Louis of Luxembourg announces engagement
Prince Louis of Luxembourg Calls Off His Royal Engagement: 'Our Visions Differ Too Much'
Prince Louis of Luxembourg announces engagement
Prince Louis of Luxembourg Announces Engagement — and His Ex-Wife Reacts
Tessy Antony De Nassau
Former Princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony Remarries Ahead of Welcoming Baby with New Husband
Tessy Antony
Former Princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony Welcomes Baby Boy One Month After Wedding
princess elisabeth of belgium
The Next Queen Elisabeth (of Belgium!) Celebrates 21st Birthday with Stunning New Portraits
Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg attend the Te Deum thanksgiving mass in the Cathedral on the National Day on June 23, 2019 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Royal Baby on the Way! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Are Expecting Second Child
Danish Crown Prince Frederik
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark Breaks Silence on Queen's Decision to Strip Grandchildren's Titles
This picture taken on October 17, 2016in Oslo and released on February 17 2017 shows King Harald V of Norway (down R) and Sonja of Norway (top R) and Norway`s Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Martha Louise of Norway. The couple will both celebrate their 80th birthdays later this year, King Harald on 21 February, Queen Sonja on 4 July.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway Discusses If Sister Princess Märtha Louise Will Keep Royal Title
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands
Dutch Heir Princess Catharina-Amalia No Longer Lives in Amsterdam Student Housing Due to Threats
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Strips Four Grandchildren of Their Royal Titles
Countess Alexandra of Denmark
Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix's Mom Says She's 'in Shock' by Decision to Strip Them of Titles
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe Speaks After Taking Prince and Princess Titles Away from Her Grandchildren
Tiara Time! Sweden's Royals Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Tiara Time! Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
Queen Margrethe Views Stripping Grandchildren of Titles as 'Necessary Future-Proofing' of Monarchy
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children