Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring

Royal wedding bells will ring in Luxembourg next year!

On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Princess Alexandra, 31, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is engaged.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement.

Sharing a bit of the future groom's background, the Grand Court said that Bagory, 33, was raised in Brittany, France. He studied political science and classics, and works today in social and cultural projects.

"The wedding will take place in the spring," the Grand Court continued. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was released with the statement, showing the happy couple posing closely together. Making things official, the princess' intricate engagement ring was on full display — a gold band encrusted with what appear to be diamonds and other colored gems.

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, the crown couple of Luxembourg. She is currently sixth in the line of succession to the throne, following her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' third son Prince Louis is notably not in line to the throne. Louis, 36, relinquished his claim to the crown before marrying Tessy Antony, a commoner, in 2006. They would go on to welcome two sons — Prince Gabriel, 16, and Prince Noah, 15 — before divorcing in 2019.

Princess Alexandra's upcoming nuptials will be the first in her family in a decade. The most recent wedding was when Prince Félix married Claire Lademacher at Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in France in September 2013.