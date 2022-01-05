Princess Aiko of Japan Makes Royal Debut After Cousin Mako Leaves Imperial Family for N.Y.C.

The daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako turned 20, the age for starting public duties, last month

Princess Aiko of Japan has taken part in her first royal outing.

The daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako joined her parents and other family members in a New Year celebration at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Jan. 1. Princess Aiko wore a white gown with long gloves accessorized with a pearl necklace and a red and yellow sash. All attendees also wore face masks during the ceremony.

This marks Princess Aiko's first outing since starting her public duties with the imperial family. She turned 20 on Dec. 1, greeting press at a coming-of-age celebration at the Imperial Palace on Dec. 5, for which she wore a glittering tiara.

Aiko is the only child of Emperor Naruhito, 61, and Empress Masako, 58.

Because Japan only allows men to ascend to the throne, Emperor Naruhito's younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito Akishino is next in line. The prince's son Prince Hisahito is currently second in the line of succession.

Crown Prince Fumihito Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko also attended the New Year ceremony. Their daughter Mako recently made headlines for her decision to give up her royal status in order to marry a commoner.

The former Princess Mako wed Kei Komuro in a subdued ceremony this past October. Mako also turned down a $1.3 million payout from the Japanese government that is traditionally paid to royal women who lose their royal status when they marry.

Just weeks later, they relocated to New York City, where Komuro works at a law firm after graduating from Fordham University's law school. According to reports, Komuro failed the bar exam but plans to retake the test.

The newlyweds have been pictured in N.Y.C. since their move, sporting casual looks as they go for walks and run errands.

The couple met while attending a study-abroad event at a restaurant in Shibuya, a district in Tokyo. They were both students at the International Christian University in Tokyo at the time.

"First I was attracted by his bright smile," Mako previously said, according to The Telegraph.

The couple first announced their plans to wed in September 2017, but the event was ultimately pushed off following a dispute over money between Komuro's mother and her former fiancé concerning his having financed Komuro's education.

They tied the knot on October 26 without the fanfare that usually accompanies a royal wedding. The Imperial Household Agency (IHA) explained that Mako and her now-husband did not want to have a big wedding "because their marriage is not celebrated by many people."

"I am very sorry for the inconvenience caused and I am grateful for those … who have continued to support me," she said, according to the BBC. "For me, Kei is irreplaceable — marriage was a necessary choice for us."

The palace announced ahead of the nuptials that Mako was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of negative media coverage.