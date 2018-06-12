Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill of Sweden are proud parents after celebrating their daughter, Princess Adrienne’s royal christening on Friday. The pair are also parents to Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2.

Days after the official christening, the family released the official christening portraits, which are a fairy tale come to life. In the stunning photos, Princess Madeleine’s delicate flower tiara, which perfectly matches her dress, takes center stage.

The pictures were shot in Drottningholm Slott Palace, where Princess Madeleine posed with her husband and their 13-week-old daughter.

The family released three portraits. The first portrait featured the overjoyed mother and father and their new baby girl in the colorfully decorated palace room.

Erika Gerdemark Kungahuset.se/The Royal Court, Sweden

A second portrait of the trio includes the Madeleine’s parents, King Carl XIV and his wife Queen Silvia, and Chris’ mother, Eva Maria Walter (far right).

Erika Gerdemark Kungahuset.se/The Royal Court, Sweden

A third portrait was a shot of the parents and their new baby accompanied by Adrienne’s six godparents (pictured left to right) Coralie Charriol Paul, Nader Panahpour, Natalie Werner, Anouska d’Abo, Gustav Thott and Carlotte Kreuger Cederlund.

Erika Gerdemark Kungahuset.se/The Royal Court, Sweden

In honor of Madeleine’s birthday (she turned 36 on Monday!), a solo picture of the smiling princess was taken during the official christening portraits and shared by the Swedish palace on her special day.

Erika Gerdemark Kungahuset.se/The Royal Court, Sweden

Madeleine wore a floral dress and accessorized her look with a gorgeous flower crown, which went especially well with the muted pastel pinks of the outfits of the baby’s godmothers. But Adrienne’s christening gown truly stole the show with its incredible history. The newest Swedish royal was baptized in the same gown as every royal infant born since 1906. The lining of the fabric is embroidered with all of the names and dates of the previous infants who wore it.

Princess Adrienne is tenth in line to Sweden’s royal throne and the newest edition to the royal family. She was baptized on Friday in the Royal Chapel in Drottningholm Palace, Stockholm.

Adrienne is just one of the royal babies who will be christened this summer, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, Prince Louis, will likely be christened in July.

Adrienne’s royal christening day also coincided with her royal parent’s fifth wedding anniversary and sibling Leonore’s 2014 christening. The family lives in London where Princess Madeleine said in the STV documentary Året jmed kungafamiljen, “Of course we miss our family and all our friends,” but she admits, “London is easy to like.”