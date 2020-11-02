Princess Madeleine Dresses Up with Kids for Halloween — Including One Royally Appropriate Costume!

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her three kids are playing dress up!

The daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia celebrated Halloween over the weekend with her three children, documenting their costumes on Instagram. While Madeleine went with a sparkling cat mask and cape, one of her children chose a spot-on outfit.

Princess Adrienne, 2, is already the granddaughter of the king, but she still opted to dress up as a princess (or perhaps Queen Elsa from Frozen?) for the holiday. She sported a light blue dress, complete with gloves, a wand and her first tiara.

Meanwhile, her older siblings had some fun with hair dye. Princess Leonore, 6, opted for purple hair to complete her look as Mal from Disney's The Descendents, while 5-year-old Prince Nicolas sported green locks with a camouflage ensemble.

This isn't the first time Princess Madeline has embraced Halloween alongside her little ones. The family also posed for a Halloween photo in 2018, with Madeleine dressed up as a black cat, a baby Princess Adrienne as a cute pumpkin, Prince Nicolas going all out as Batman and Princess Leonore as a colorful mermaid.

Although Madeleine and husband Chris O’Neill have relocated to Florida with their children, Halloween is a fairly new tradition in Sweden.

“The occasion is mainly celebrated by children and teenagers. They go to fancy-dress parties and ghost parties, light lanterns and venture forth into the streets to scare the life out of the neighborhood,” according to the website’s description, adding that many have adopted the traditions of carving pumpkins and trick or treating. “Many pubs and restaurants stage Halloween parties and decorate their premises with fearsome attributes.”

Last year, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, are no longer official members of the royal house. His five grandchildren will no longer be expected to perform official royal duties. While they will remain members of the royal family, they have lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State,” a palace statement read.

Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine’s three children and Carl Philip’s two sons — Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.