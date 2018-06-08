Royal Baby Christening! See All the Best Photos from Princess Adrienne of Sweden's Big Day

Happy royal christening day, Princess Adrienne!

Sweden’s newest royal, Adrienne Josephine Alice, Princess of Sweden and Duchess of Blekinge, was baptized in royal splendor at the Royal Chapel in the Drottningholm Palace, Stockholm, on Friday.

Proud parents Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill welcomed their baby girl in March, joining siblings, Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2. The christening date is extra special for the royal couple, as it also marks their fifth wedding anniversary. It is also the same day Leonore was baptized in 2014.

The entire royal family, including Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and grandparents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, turned out for Adrienne’s big day. The little princess’s cousins also joined in on the celebrations.

Janerik Henriksson/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Janerik Henriksson/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Adrienne was baptized in the same gown worn by cousins Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and siblings Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas at their christenings. The water used at the christening will come from a spring on Öland.

The Swedish royal court confirmed the six godparents Madeleine and Chris chose for their third child. The honored roles have gone to close friends of the couple and one of Chris’ nieces. No members of the royal family were selected, however, Princess Victoria is godmother to Leonore, and Carl Philip is godfather to Nicolas.

Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Princess Adrienne, who is tenth in line to the Swedish throne, is the newest addition to the Swedish royal family, which has experienced a baby boom recently. Madeleine’s siblings Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip have both welcomed young children into the family in the past few years.

Janerik Henriksson/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Janerik Henriksson/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

For now, the royal family is settling into life as a family of five in their home in Stockholm, although they are based full-time in London. Madeleine traveled home to Stockholm last month so she could have the baby in Sweden.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“It’s great living in London, London is easy to like,” Princess Madeleine said in the STV documentary Året med kungafamiljen. “There are lots of parks, people are friendly, it suits us.”

Jonas Ekstromer/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

But, she said, “of course we miss our family and all our friends, Sweden’s countryside, the food — it’s a long list.”

Adrienne’s special day isn’t the only royal christening planned for this season. Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s newborn son, Prince Louis, will likely have his christening in July.