Eugenie's Bridesmaid Asked Sarah Ferguson If She's the Queen — and Her Response Was Priceless!

Not only is Sarah Ferguson the mother of the bride, she’s also giving off queen vibes!

As she made her way down the steps of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following her daughter Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, one of the little bridesmaids, 6-year-old Theodora Williams asked the Duchess of York if she was the queen.

Theodora (who is the daughter of British pop star Robbie Williams) stops Ferguson, who is also referred to by the nickname Fergie, and asks, “Are you the queen?” to which Fergie immediately responds, “No.”

But the pop star’s daughter soldiered on, asking, “You’re a princess?”

“Yes,” Fergie responded.

Of course, Fergie isn’t a princess, but she seemed eager to stop the inquisitive bridal party member from further questioning!

Theodora Williams asks Fergie whether she is The Queen. "No" she replies. Theodora: "Are you a princess?" Sarah: "Yes"

Theodora served as one of several bridesmaids during Friday’s ceremony. Also in the bridal party were Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, the children of Eugenie’s first cousin, Prince William.

Fergie also captivated the internet’s attention earlier in the day when her over-the-top hat drew comparisons on Harry Potter.

It featured a gold band surrounding the brim and jetting out on either side of the back, quickly drawing comparisons to wings or the golden snitch, the key element of Quidditch games in the fantasy series.

“When you’ve got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2,” BCC Three captioned a photo of Fergie.

When you've got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2

Another Twitter user added, “And Fergie decided to come as the Golden Snitch.”

On Friday, Eugenie, 28, and her longtime boyfriend, Jack, 32, tied the knot. Eugenie arrived at the chapel with her father, Prince Andrew and was every bit the princess bride as she walked down the aisle in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, and several celebrities. After this afternoon’s reception, hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, later in the evening guests will attend a black-tie gathering at Royal Lodge, where Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, live.

The party will continue Saturday with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.