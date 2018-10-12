Inside Princess Eugenie’s Private Lunch Reception — and Her Dad Prince Andrew’s Candid Speech!

After their romantic carriage ride through the streets of Windsor, newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank joined their 800 guests for a luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

The stand-up reception (just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had following their nuptials in May!) took place in the Waterloo Chamber, the Grand Reception Room and St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Guests, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan, nibbled on finger food, like mini bites of beef in Yorkshire pudding and little Scotch eggs. They also reportedly sipped Pol Roger champagne.

Eugenie and Jack took their place in front of their five-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake and did the ceremonial first cut before moving through the crowd and mingling with their guests.

Both Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Jack gave speeches during the reception. Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law’s expense during his speech and had the crowd chuckling.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”

The Duke of York then “gave Jack a big hug at the end of his speech,” the source adds.

During Jack’s speech, he thanked everybody for coming. “He did what grooms do!” the guest adds.

Following the reception, Eugenie and Jack stepped into their James Bond-style getaway car and made the three-mile drive to their evening reception at the Royal Lodge, which is Prince Andrew’s royal residence that he shares with his ex Sarah Ferguson.

The couple will extend the celebrations for another full day. The party will continue on Saturday afternoon with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.