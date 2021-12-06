Prince William's Most Unexpected and Personal Quotes from His Time to Walk Audio Tour

"Having been for the first time to Africa in Easter 1995 with my brother and my father, I met Ian Craig, who's a conservationist out there in charge of running Lewa Downs, which is a conservation ranch just outside of Nairobi in Kenya," William says.

"Ian's ability to convene was something that was really impressive and stuck with me quite a lot. He could go to some of the hardest-to-reach communities in the most rural areas. And he'd sit down with the elders in the village, and rather than telling them what to do and kind of just sort of disregarding their opinion, he actively brought them in at every opportunity, sought their advice, sought their consent, sought their experience because most of the time, these local communities know better than everyone else.

"Ian's model very much reaffirmed what I'd learned from my younger days with my mother, who took me to a homeless shelter to meet people who were down on their luck and who had a very difficult time in life. She wanted to make sure that I understood that life happens very much outside of palace walls, and this is what's going on. This is the real world here. And we sat there, and we listened.

"I think listening is one of our greatest tools, one of our greatest assets to understand each other."