Prince William's Most Unexpected and Personal Quotes from His Time to Walk Audio Tour
From private family moments to his "cringe"-worthy duet with Taylor Swift, Prince William gets more personal than ever in his Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk audio tour
His Family's Morning Routine
"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," Prince William says. "And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music.
"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, "Waka Waka". There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up."
Charlotte Loves to Dance
"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," he adds. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.
"It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing. I hope you enjoy this one. Have some fun."
Ready to Rock
"There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, 'Thunderstruck,' " William says.
"I have to say the first time I put it on, and I've heard it a million times now, I was kind of like, "Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning." But now, when I listen to it, it's the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.
"I'd imagine you're going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the head-banging. It's a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to."
Memories of Mom Diana
"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment," William says. "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well.
"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs. You'll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going.
"And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."
Christmas Memories
I have strong memories of walking down here [to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk], and my grandfather, he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up," William says. "You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments and those memories before."
Getting Into Mischief
"And what's very good about it is that we sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sat opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times," William says. "I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one's filming it. So you can get away with it, and on Christmas Day, it's fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself."
A Difficult Work Experience
"Seeing patients and families ripped apart on almost a daily basis, that routine, you just get into a habit of head down and get on with it," William says of his former job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot.
"Immediately it became clear that this young person was in serious difficulty, sadly been hit by a car.
"And of course there's some things in life you don't really want to see. And all we cared about at the time was fixing this boy. And the parents are very hysterical, as you can imagine, screaming, wailing, not knowing what to do, you know, and in, in real agony themselves. And that lives with you."
Facing Mental Health Struggles
"I went home that night pretty upset but not noticeably," he says. "I wasn't in tears, but inside, I felt something had changed. I felt a sort of, a real tension inside of me.
"It really hit me weeks later. It was like someone had put a key in a lock and opened it without me giving permission to do that.
"I felt like the whole world was dying. It's an extraordinary feeling. You just feel everyone's in pain, everyone's suffering. And that's not me. I've never felt that before.
"My personal life and everything was absolutely fine. I was happy at home and happy at work, but I kept looking at myself, going, "Why am I feeling like this? Why do I feel so sad?" And I started to realise that, actually, you're taking home people's trauma, people's sadness, and it's affecting you.
"I was lucky enough that I had someone to talk to at work in the Air Ambulance because mental health where I was working was very important."
His Duet with Taylor Swift
"When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance [during a 2013 charity event at Kensington Palace], I thought, 'That's it. My job is done. I'll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I'm off-duty a little bit now,' he shares. "Little did I think what was going to happen next.
"I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, "Come on, William. Let's go and sing."
"To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.' "
Going with the Flow
"I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi's 'Livin' On a Prayer' song, I wake up. And I'm thinking to myself, 'Am I standing on the stage singing 'Livin' On a Prayer' when I don't even know the words?' "
"But the Centrepoint young guys and girls were there all loving it and cheering away. So I thought, 'Well, if they're enjoying it, then the night is for them. So sod it. I can't be the, the doofus who's going to ruin it for everyone.' "
"And so I desperately try and remember some of the words and sing as hard as I can.
"Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast.
"Now, a lot of people might think that I'm comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I've done so many now, they're not a problem. But I've not done singing.
"At times, when you're taken out of your comfort zone, you've got to roll with it."
Walking the Talk
"When I grew up, my father used to love his walking and still, to this day, loves his walking and used to try and force Harry and I out of the house the whole time to walk," William shares. "And we weren't really having any of it. But now, as you get older, you appreciate it a lot more and you see it for what it is.
"I'm not an early riser, if I can help it. So, usually, maybe afternoon walks, evening walks. I quite like watching nature put itself to bed in the evening and the sounds and smells that come with it. I think all that in the countryside, you know, the wildlife here in the U.K., you get so many things that you can see and watch and listen to. It's quite therapeutic. It stimulates all your senses, and so you really feel like you're in a calmer space, that you can process stuff and think, and I come home feeling better and feeling more relaxed."
Learning to Listen
"Having been for the first time to Africa in Easter 1995 with my brother and my father, I met Ian Craig, who's a conservationist out there in charge of running Lewa Downs, which is a conservation ranch just outside of Nairobi in Kenya," William says.
"Ian's ability to convene was something that was really impressive and stuck with me quite a lot. He could go to some of the hardest-to-reach communities in the most rural areas. And he'd sit down with the elders in the village, and rather than telling them what to do and kind of just sort of disregarding their opinion, he actively brought them in at every opportunity, sought their advice, sought their consent, sought their experience because most of the time, these local communities know better than everyone else.
"Ian's model very much reaffirmed what I'd learned from my younger days with my mother, who took me to a homeless shelter to meet people who were down on their luck and who had a very difficult time in life. She wanted to make sure that I understood that life happens very much outside of palace walls, and this is what's going on. This is the real world here. And we sat there, and we listened.
"I think listening is one of our greatest tools, one of our greatest assets to understand each other."