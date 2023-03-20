Prince William Writes to Youth Soccer Club That Faced Racism: 'Abuse Has No Place in Our Society'

The Prince of Wales told Alpha United Juniors he's contacted The Football Association about the claims

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 02:02 PM
Prince William
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince William is sending support to a youth soccer club that has experienced racism on the field.

Sky News reports that the Prince of Wales, 40, sent a letter to Alpha United Juniors in Bradford, England, saying he was "deeply concerned" about the situation. According to the outlet, William confirmed he's contacted The Football Association (FA), the governing body of soccer in England, about the claims, after the chair of Alpha United reached out to Kensington Palace about feeling frustrated with the local FA chapter's investigation.

"Racism and abuse has no place in our society. Abhorrent behaviour of this nature must stop now and all those responsible be held to account," William wrote to Alpha United Juniors, per Sky News. Prince William has served as president of the FA since 2005.

Sky News reported that Mohammed Waheed, chair of Alpha United, wrote to the palace in January, and Prince William sent the letter last month. The outlet said that the club first spoke out in November, "revealing how for years players as young as seven, have been on the receiving end of slurs and even threats of violence from the sidelines."

Since coming forward, Waheed told Sky News reporter Shingi Mararike that about 40 other clubs have contacted him to share similar experiences.

"When we've been going out, obviously playing other teams who have been minority ethnic, they've all said the same thing — 'Can't believe you've done that, but good on you guys,' " he said in a segment.

In a statement, local chapter West Riding FA said that Alpha United did not comply with all necessary steps of the investigation.

"We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and we will always do our utmost to hold perpetrators to account," a spokesperson told Sky News. "In order for us to gather evidence, raise charges, and issue sanctions against perpetrators, we require witnesses to engage with our judicial process. Despite our best efforts, the club did not support this process."

Despite the disagreement, Naz Shah, the Member of Parliament for Bradford West, said that it was due time for the FA to intervene.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"You've got a child being called [offensive] names, that is not okay for anybody in society, there is no place for racism," Shah told the outlet. "We have made pledges and to show racism the red card, where are those pledges when it comes to grassroots football?"

Prince William has previously denounced racism in soccer at the game's highest level. In July 2021, he spoke out after Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were deluged with online attacks after they missed penalty kicks that helped secure Italy's win in the Euro 2020 final.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable," William said in a statement on social media, signing "W" to signify that it was a personal message and not something from his office at Kensington Palace.

Prince William attended the match with wife Kate Middleton and their son Prince George, 9. The family's excitement at an early goal that gave England the lead was short-lived as the team lost by missing the last kick of the game.

Related Articles
Prince William
Prince William 'Sickened' by Racist Abuse Team England Players Received on Social Media After Euro 2020 Loss
Prince William Visits the Aston Villa Football Club Training Facilities — See the Photos!  https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1636454106205175809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1636454106205175809%7Ctwgr%5E59089514e38ab0b445f3ae0d97a5fee32d84ed9f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avfc.co.uk%2Fnews%2F2023%2Fmarch%2F16%2Fthe-prince-of-wales-visits-bodymoor-heath%2F
Prince William Visits Aston Villa Football Club Training Facilities to See His Favorite Soccer Team
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's Household Will Be Divided This Weekend
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service
Kate Middleton Says Prince George 'Has the Physique' for This School Sport — and Charlotte Plays Too
Prince William, Jake Daniels
Prince William Sends Personal Message of Support After U.K. Soccer Star Comes Out as Gay
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre, Port Talbot, Wales, UK - 28 Feb 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales Ahead of a Special Feast Day for the Country
Prince William, Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Bukayo Saka at St George's Park
Prince William Surprises England Soccer Team Before FIFA World Cup: 'We're All Rooting For You'
The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team
Kate Middleton Hosts Rugby Reception After Taking Over Prince Harry's Role
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Pele
Kate Middleton and Prince William Post Tribute to Pelé: 'A True Football Icon'
Prince William, Prince of Wales sits with with residents Gary and Marc as he visits The Passage and officially opens two residential buildings, Bentley House and Passage House on February 23, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William Returns to Homelessness Charity He First Visited as a Boy with Mom Princess Diana
The Prince Of Wales To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of St. George's Park
Prince William Finds Unique Way to Wish England and Wales 'Every Success' in World Cup
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his pregnant wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the King Edward VII hospital
Kate Middleton Said She Didn't Expect Red Roses from Prince William This Valentine's Day
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace on January 19, 2023 in London, England. The England team were crowned World Champions in November after beating France in the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Final, boosting support for the sport.
Kate Middleton Shares the Creative Way She Tries to 'Squeeze in Exercise' Before Kids Go to School
Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, in Cardiff
Prince William Challenged on If He'll Support England or Wales at World Cup — See His Diplomatic Answer