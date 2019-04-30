Prince William Pens Book Foreword for Man Who Nearly Died by Suicide Before a Stranger Stepped in

Prince William has teamed up with a man who nearly ended his own life to spread the message about mental health awareness and well-being.

In 2008, Jonny Benjamin was at his lowest point – on the ledge of a bridge over the River Thames in London – when his guardian angel appeared in the form of passerby Neil Laybourne, who connected with him enough to encourage him away from the edge. The subsequent campaign to find the Good Samaritan went viral – and worked.

Now Benjamin has written a memoir titled The Stranger on the Bridge – and Prince William, who has met both men along with wife Kate Middleton, penned a touching foreword.

“I first met Jonny, along with Neil – the ‘Stranger on the Bridge’ – in 2016 when we sat overlooking the River Thames at Waterloo,” William wrote, according to Hello! magazine. “We talked about the desperate day that brought them both together, and Jonny’s brave journey since then to raise awareness of what it is like to live with mental illness.”

Through the Heads Together initiative, Prince William – along with Kate, brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – has worked to combat stigmas surrounding mental health.

“Mental health is not a dirty word,” William said in the foreword. “But I have seen time and again how not seeking help when it all seems too much can impact the rest of our lives.”

“I have been struck not only by Jonny’s honesty and openness but his ability to show that a mental health diagnosis should not put limitations upon anyone,” the prince added. “With Neil, I watched him run the London Marathon past that very same bridge where their journey began, and I know there is so much more on this journey to come.”

William and Kate met with Benjamin and Laybourne in March 2016, when they recalled the fateful day that brought the men together.

Benjamin previously told PEOPLE he reached his lowest point after he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder (a combination of schizophrenia and bipolar).

“I gave up, I thought I’d never get better. I was embarrassed and ashamed and a burden on my family and friends,” he said.

He ran away from the hospital on January 14, 2008, and came to a bridge in London over the River Thames. He was on the ledge and approached by a young man who “started to engage with me and he started telling me about himself. And I started to open up for the first time. I felt safe, he was very patient with me and very compassionate.”

Benjamin, now a mental health campaigner, praised Prince William for making the issues surrounding mental well-being a focus of his royal life.

“To have a young royal who’s willing to really take a look at this taboo is hopefully going to break it!” Benjamin told PEOPLE. “It’s an area people don t like to discuss. Tomorrow is for them to explore and hear our experiences and what we are doing to raise awareness as we try and engage people in this area. Having their support will bring that message to an even wider audience.”

In February 2017, Laybourn was by his friend’s side when Benjamin was awarded an MBE for his services to mental health and suicide prevention from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William also recently wrote the foreword of another book about a subject close to his heart. Earlier this year, The Last Elephants – about the important of protecting the animals – was released with an opening from the royal.

“I’m not prepared to be part of a generation that lets these iconic species disappear and have to explain to our children why we lost this battle when we had the tools to win it,” he wrote.