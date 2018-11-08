Prince William 'Working On' His Dad Prince Charles Spending More Time with His Grandkids

Prince William is urging his father, Prince Charles, to spend more time with his grandchildren.

In a new documentary marking Charles’s upcoming 70th birthday on Nov. 14, William says his father is “brilliant” with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

But William also says he wishes that his dad would slow down enough to be able to spare more time for them.

“It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way,” William, 36, tells Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 which aired on BBC One Thursday night. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.”

Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony with grandchildren Prince George and Princes Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Now that his father has reached his landmark year, “it’s a perfect time to consolidate a little bit,” William says, “as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s okay. He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95. Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

Charles’s wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 71, tells the program that he is great with her grandchildren. “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him,” she says. “He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that.”

The documentary, made by John Bridcut, followed the prince for a year and he is interviewed on foreign tours, as well as at his various homes. In Scotland, Charles is seen playing with Camilla’s Jack Russell and walking in a mini-arboretum that was planted when his first grandson arrived in 2013.

“It was planted about the same time as George my grandson was born,” Charles says. “So, it really is George’s wood. So, it’ll be quite amusing for him, I hope, as they grow up and he grows up one day.”