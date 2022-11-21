Prince William Finds Unique Way to Wish England and Wales 'Every Success' in World Cup

Prince William is walking a diplomatic tightrope!

On Monday, the Prince of Wales, 40, wished both England and Wales all the best in the World Cup — and shared his message on Twitter in both English and Welsh.

As President of the Football Association, Prince William is the head of the England soccer scene and is a passionate supporter of that squad, famously taking his son Prince George to the final of the European Championship in July 2021. But as the Prince of Wales (and an ardent supporter of Welsh rugby!), he now has conflicting interests.

About an hour before England kicked off against Iran on Monday, his office at Kensington Palace issued a pair of tweets:

The translation, in Welsh, read:

Just last week, William was put in a tricky position during a visit to Wales when he was asked which team he was supporting.

"I support both. I support England more in the football but Wales in the rugby," he said, according to Wales Online reporter Will Hayward. "When I was growing up, Wales didn't get through to the tournaments. Getting to the World Cup is a big deal, and I'll be supporting Wales through the process."

Prince William in Cardiff. GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Welsh actor Michael Sheen called William out after the royal soccer fan wished the 26-player England squad well.

"He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable — but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?" Sheen wrote on Twitter.

Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last Monday evening, William surprised the England soccer squad by handing out commemorative jerseys to the players as they prepared to head to Qatar.