Prince William stepped out to honor health heroes, including members of the National Health Service

Prince William Suits Up in a Velvet Tux Jacket with Matching Loafers for Awards Ceremony

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England

Prince William is showing off his stylish side!

The royal stepped out on Tuesday night for The Sun's Who Cares Wins awards, honoring health heroes including doctors, nurses, midwives, volunteers, researchers and charity workers. William, 39, rocked a black velvet tuxedo jacket with matching loafers for the event, completing his fashionable look with a classic black bow tie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince William typically sticks to suits in neutral colors such as black, grey and blue, but he's known to play with his outfit choices on occasion and to honor local culture with his ensembles. During his fall 2019 tour of Pakistan with wife Kate Middleton, he memorably sported a traditional sherwani, a long coat-like garment worn for formal occasions, for a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. William opted to wear green, paying tribute to the color of his host country's flag.

"It doesn't seem like he was wearing something for the first time," designer Nauman Arfeen told PEOPLE. "He knows how to handle it and carry it. That was simply superb."

"It was my pleasure to design something for the royal prince," Arfeen added. "That was a dream come true."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Tuesday's event also saw U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, singer Rod Stewart, soccer star David Beckham and other famous faces pay tribute to health heroes. The event will air on Sunday in the U.K.

Prince William secretly battled COVID-19 last year. In light of the fact that his father Prince Charles had contracted the virus shortly before his own diagnosis, William didn't want to alarm the public any further with the news of him also falling ill.

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England Prince William | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

William shared a photo from when he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and thanked healthcare workers for their part in the rollout in May.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do," he captioned the shot on Twitter.

Prince William just returned from France, where he attended the wedding of his brother-in-law James Middleton with Kate and their three children over the weekend.

François Arizzi, mayor of the idyllic hilltop village of Bormes-les-Mimosas who officiated the civil union inside the local town hall, said that the royal couple "did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds."

In keeping with the casual spirit of the occasion, William "did not have any formal attire but wore a beige and off-white suit," said Arrizi, who also noted Kate wore "a long dress of a very light green color."