Prince William Was Secretly Sick with COVID in April, Shortly After Father Prince Charles

The Duke of Cambridge was diagnosed with the virus around the same time as his father, Prince Charles

Prince William was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year.

On Monday, The Sun reported that William, 38, was “knocked” hard by COVID in April — shortly after his father, Prince Charles, contracted the virus in March — but didn’t want to worry people by revealing the news.

According to the paper, the prince shared that he had the virus while talking to someone at a public engagement. A source told the paper, "William was hit pretty hard by the virus ... it really knocked him for six."

"At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," the source added.

His office at Kensington Palace declined to comment and aides will not reveal the specifics of the second-in-line to the throne's illness.

William was seen by royal doctors at his country home, Anmer Hall, where he was quarantined in the early weeks of the pandemic. The prince didn’t need to visit the hospital and neither his wife, Kate Middleton, nor their children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, contracted the illness.

In the light of the fact that Charles, 71, had been struck with COVID shortly before his own diagnosis, William didn’t want to alarm the public any further with the news of him also falling ill.

In the first week of April, as the virus gripped the U.K. and the wider world, William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, gave an inspiring address to the nation.

Also during the time, the father of three continued with his official engagements, which usually took place via video calls, often alongside Kate, 38. But there was a gap in his public work from April 9 to the 16, with William re-appearing for engagements (again via video) to open one of the U.K.'s emergency field hospitals.

During the event, the prince praised health workers for their “incredible work” amid the coronavirus crisis, saying their “selfless commitment has touched the hearts of the entire nation.”

William's reported diagnosis came only a few weeks after he joked about spreading the virus while he and Kate were touring Ireland in March.

Just last month, the royal pair offered their support to British broadcaster and journalist Kate Garraway after hearing about her husband's battle with the virus.

During filming for the Pride of Britain Awards in London, Kate and William spoke with Garraway, whose husband, Derek, is still hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 in March.