Here's What Prince William Really Said About the War in Ukraine — and How It Became a Controversy

A misquote of Prince William's statement on the war in Ukraine has received backlash online.

During the couple's visit, William said, "Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. It's really horrifying. The news every day, it's just, it's almost unfathomable. For our generation, it's very alien to see this in Europe. We're all right behind you. We're thinking about you. We feel so useless."

However, several outlets picked up a widely misreported quote from a reporter inside the event via the Press Association that Prince William had said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia, adding: "It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you."

The misquoted comment quickly drew flack online, with the "Africa and Asia" comment sparking accusations of racism.

CNN's Jake Tapper also weighed in on the controversy, taking aim at the partial quote: "It's very alien to see this in Europe," buy sharing a photo of Wallis Simpson and William's great-uncle Edward, the Duke of Windsor, shaking hands with Adolf Hitler.

"Read a book about your own family, dude," Tapper wrote in the post.

An ITV video of the conversation in question was released on Thursday and contradicts the initial report. Corrected copy from the Press Association has also been circulated.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer, the reporter who misquoted the prince, addressed the controversy on Twitter on Thursday. In addition to sharing the ITV video, he said, "The Duke of Cambridge on war in Europe. He doesn't appear to have compared it to conflicts in Africa and Asia. In the chaos, a remark he made was misheard, starting a social media storm. Apologies for reporting that online."

During their visit on Wednesday, the royal couple met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers to learn about services being offered at the center as well as the challenges they continue to face. They also spoke with Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee, to hear about the ongoing Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, to which Queen Elizabeth made a "generous donation" last week.

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, brought some homemade treats straight from their Kensington Palace kitchen, chocolate brownies and granola bars, for the volunteers at the center. They also wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously offered words of support for Ukraine in a statement shared on their joint @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple said. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country on March 1.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.