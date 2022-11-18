Prince William Visits Royal Air Force Station to Learn More About Latest High-Flying Technology

Prince William's latest engagement is especially close to his heart.

On Friday morning, the Prince of Wales, 40, stepped out at Royal Air Force (RAF) Coningsby, a military base in Lincolnshire, England. William toured the hub to learn more about its latest technological innovations and open a new boxing club for personnel. The prince previously flew for the RAF Search and Rescue Force, and now serves as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby.

Prince William kicked off his visit with a stop in the Air Traffic Control Centre, where he was briefed on "Project Marshall," a multibillion-dollar equipment upgrade for air traffic control radars across Lincolnshire. There, he chatted with staff and checked out the new radar displays and control systems adopted to increase efficiency.

The royal moved to the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility (TMF), where powerful Typhoon jets receive long-term maintenance, ensuring planes are ready to fly on the front lines at any time. Prince William spoke with maintenance staff about the technological advancements that the RAF and BAE Systems are investigating for future use such as exoskeletons and VR headsets, among other updates.

Prince William. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales also did the honors of opening a new boxing club at the base. The club came to be after boxing got popular at the station during the pandemic and will now provide a central place for service personnel to work out and train. A vocal advocate for the power of sport, William also met with other sports teams based at RAF Coningsby.

Prince William wrapped the solo visit with a walkabout, meeting and mingling with RAF families who live in the local area.

Prince William. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The visit was poignant for the royal, who trained as a pilot at RAF Cranwell before learning to fly helicopters and serving as a pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force in Wales. He rose up to the rank of Flight Lieutenant and left military service in September 2013, not long after the birth of Prince George.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

William was appointed Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 2008, and has often visited the station since. He sat in the cockpit of a Typhoon jet during a 2018 outing, and met World War II veterans at the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in 2017.

Rusty Waughman, 94, who was a Lancaster pilot from 1943 to 1944, said it was wonderful to meet William.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

"He was so easy to talk to, so pleasant," Waughman said. "Being here brings back so many memories."