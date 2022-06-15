Prince William Reunites with England Women's Soccer Team and Brings Home Sweet Souvenirs for His Kids

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) poses with the England's football jersey bearing the names of his three children and with the England's women football team players during a visit at their training centre

Prince William is back with the Lionesses.

The prince, who will turn 40 on June 21, spent a fun afternoon with England's soccer squad on Wednesday as they trained for the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

William was in his element as he watched the training session at St. George's Park in Burton upon Trent (some three hours northwest of London). He chatted with players and coaches, wishing them well ahead of the tournament. With England acting as the host nation, the competition will be held around the country starting July 6.

After touring the training facilities, Prince William got to see how top athletes fuel themselves in the right way for the demands of their sport when joined the staff and players for lunch.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) speaks to England's women football team players as he attends one of their trainings

Prince William also returned home with gifts for his three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The team surprised the Duke of Cambridge with jerseys for the little royals with their names across the back and a number corresponding with their current age.

The father of three also passed on a message from his daughter, who he called a "budding star" in soccer.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," William said, according to Hello! "She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."

In his role as president of the governing body of the sport in England, the Football Association, Prince William has visited with the team regularly. Seven years ago, he memorably joined the women in the locker room and posed for a team picture.

