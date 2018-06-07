Prince William Hangs Out with England's Soccer Team Ahead of the World Cup

From the race track to the soccer field, Prince William‘s action-packed week continues, Thursday, with a visit to see England’s soccer team ahead of the World Cup.

Just one day after taking in the ultimate motorcycle race on the Isle of Man, the prince met up with soccer stars heading to the World Cup on June 14.

William traveled to West Riding, Yorkshire, on Thursday morning to see Team England and wish the players good luck before they depart for the tournament in Russia.

The royal dad took in a training session as the squad prepared for their warm-up match against Costa Rica later in the evening in Leeds. It is their final sporting preparation before the players board their plane to the World Cup.

William, 35, is president of the Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England, and is also a passionate fan. He missed this year’s showpiece FA Cup final at Wembley stadium as the game between Chelsea and Manchester United fell on the day he was best man at the wedding of his brother Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

But he was back at the stadium a week later cheering on his favorite team Aston Villa as they tried to win promotion to the Premier League (they lost to rivals Fulham).

William has already started passing on his love of soccer to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. During a visit with England’s women’s soccer team last year, he said he’s “really encouraging his kids to get involved with sport.”

“He said at the moment he’s trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport,” player Casey Stoney said. “But George doesn’t really like it when he’s palming him off and getting physical.”